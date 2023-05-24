The man with a rich heart makes one last donation

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Giving back to society is a wonderful way to make a difference and improve the quality of life for others, and 75-year-old Poolpandi, who seeks alms for a living, has been doing his bit for the people since 2010. Over the years, Poolpandi has donated around Rs 50 lakh to the government for various causes.

On Tuesday, the elderly man dipped into his pocket one last time and gave away Rs 10,000 to Tiruvallur collector Alby John Varghese as his contribution to the Chief Minister’s relief fund. Poolpandi, a native of Alanginar in Sathankulam in Thoothukudi district, hit the headlines in 2020 when the Madurai collector bestowed him with a ‘Social worker award’, during the Independence Day function, for donating Rs 80,000 for government school children who were affected by the pandemic.

Speaking to the media persons on Tuesday, Poolpandi said this was his last donation. “I am old now and cannot move around like before. I am planning to visit temples and spend my time there. Villupuram collector has offered to help me find a home or ashram, where I can live. I will visit him soon,” said Poolpandi.

Poolpandi had donated after the police firing during anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi, for Sri Lanka when the country fell into economic depression and last week he donated money for the families of hooch victims in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts. Poolpandi also donated money to the collectors of Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Madurai, Tiruchy and several others, for various purposes. “Once I started collecting alms, I realised I had more money than I needed. Hence, I started donating to schools by following Kamarajar’s footsteps,” said Poolpandi.

Poolpandi who was working at a shop in Thoothukudi, moved to Mumbai in 1979 along with his wife and three children. There, he did several menial jobs and got his children settled. After his wife passed away, he stayed there for a while but moved to Tamil Nadu in 2010. Poolpandi spends his day visiting different temples and receives alms from people.

