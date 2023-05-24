TIDEL park near bus stand upsets vegetable traders

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Much to the dismay of vegetable traders, the city corporation council has approved the allocation of 5.60 acres of land for the construction of TIDEL park near the Mattuthavani bus stand. The traders have been demanding the construction of new markets in the same location. Residents welcomed the announcement, adding that the project should be completed soon.



During an MSME conference in September 2022, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that an IT park by TIDEL would be constructed in two phases for providing employment opportunities in Madurai. The first phase of construction was estimated at a cost of Rs 600 crore. In December, 5.6 acres of land near the Mattuthavani bus stand was chosen for the IT park. While the preliminary work is underway, TIDEL is also working on infrastructure and evaluation plans, following which the tender for the project will be floated. Construction works will ensue.



N Chinnamayan, president of the central market all traders federation in Madurai, said the land near the Mattuthavani bus stand was allotted for the construction of a permanent vegetable market initially. "Since no action was taken towards the construction, we are forced to remain in a temporary market facility. We are concerned that the land, which was originally given to us, has now been allotted for TIDEL park construction," he added.

