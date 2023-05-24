Two drivers held for transporting waste into Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Two drivers have been arrested and their trucks seized for allegedly transporting non-biodegradable plastic waste from Kollam Corporation in Kerala to Tamil Nadu without permit. The complaint was filed by the Assistant Engineer (AE) of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB).



Sources said the drivers, S Jhone Peter (33) and B Gowtham (27) of Tiruchy district, were booked by Puliyarai police under sections 269 of the Indian Penal Code, 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act and 15 (1) of the Environment Protection Act on Sunday.



In her complaint, TNPCB AE, A Jeba, said, "The work order issued by the Kollam corporation to these trucks (M/S. Zigma Global Environ Solution (P) Ltd) was valid only up to July 9, 2022. They also possessed a last year's document from Dalmia Cement (Bharath) Limited. However there are no documents for the current month and year," she added.



It is to be noted that two weeks ago, Puliyarai police had stopped seven waste-laden vehicles from Kollam, but were allowed into Tamil Nadu after verifying some documents provided by the drivers.

