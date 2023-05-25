Home States Tamil Nadu

103-year-young Ranipet farmer suffering from gangrene bounces back to life after surgery at GVMCH

While a few turned him down due to his age, the others demanded an exorbitant fee to perform the surgery. Finally, he was taken to GVMVCH.

Published: 25th May 2023 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2023 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

103 -year old Munnusamy. (Photo | Express)

By Rajalakshmi Sampath
Express News Service

VELLORE: A 103-year-old man, who was diagnosed with gangrene on the right leg, underwent successful surgery at the Government Vellore Medical College and Hospital (GVMCH) a couple of weeks ago, and has bounced back to life. Munnusamy, who hails from a village in Ranipet district, had earlier approached five private hospitals for treatment. While a few turned him down due to his age, the others demanded an exorbitant fee to perform the surgery. Finally, he was taken to GVMCH.

He was first attended to by vascular surgeon Dr Sridhar, and Dr Hari. Due to the severity of the gangrene, the doctors recommended an above-the-knee amputation. Considering the patient’s age and the presence of sepsis, meticulous preparations were made. After obtaining a ‘high-risk’ consent from the patient’s relatives, the surgery was performed on May 8.

According to Munnusamy’s grandson Raj Kumar, his grandfather was an active farmer until the age of 102. “I never believed he would recover from this illness. All of us, including his 50 grandchildren, are elated by his recovery. We will take care of him like a baby,” he said.

Dr Bijin Oliver John, assistant professor of Geriatrics, said Munnusamy’s case will help debunk the perception that recovery is hard after a certain age. “I had complete faith in the 103-year-old. It serves as a testament to the multi-disciplinary approach of treatment and rehabilitation,” he said. The surgery was led by dean Dr S. Pappathi, medical superintendent Dr N Rathi Thilagam, and resident medical officer Dr C Inbaraj.

Munnusamy, who considers his recovery as a miracle, expressed his gratitude to the medical team.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ranipet farmer Gangrene GVMCH
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp