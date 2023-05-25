103-year-young Ranipet farmer suffering from gangrene bounces back to life after surgery at GVMCH

Rajalakshmi Sampath By

Express News Service

VELLORE: A 103-year-old man, who was diagnosed with gangrene on the right leg, underwent successful surgery at the Government Vellore Medical College and Hospital (GVMCH) a couple of weeks ago, and has bounced back to life. Munnusamy, who hails from a village in Ranipet district, had earlier approached five private hospitals for treatment. While a few turned him down due to his age, the others demanded an exorbitant fee to perform the surgery. Finally, he was taken to GVMCH.

He was first attended to by vascular surgeon Dr Sridhar, and Dr Hari. Due to the severity of the gangrene, the doctors recommended an above-the-knee amputation. Considering the patient’s age and the presence of sepsis, meticulous preparations were made. After obtaining a ‘high-risk’ consent from the patient’s relatives, the surgery was performed on May 8.

According to Munnusamy’s grandson Raj Kumar, his grandfather was an active farmer until the age of 102. “I never believed he would recover from this illness. All of us, including his 50 grandchildren, are elated by his recovery. We will take care of him like a baby,” he said.

Dr Bijin Oliver John, assistant professor of Geriatrics, said Munnusamy’s case will help debunk the perception that recovery is hard after a certain age. “I had complete faith in the 103-year-old. It serves as a testament to the multi-disciplinary approach of treatment and rehabilitation,” he said. The surgery was led by dean Dr S. Pappathi, medical superintendent Dr N Rathi Thilagam, and resident medical officer Dr C Inbaraj.

Munnusamy, who considers his recovery as a miracle, expressed his gratitude to the medical team.

