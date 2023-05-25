350 borewells in Madurai corporation unoperational, residents look for solutions

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Despite the corporation installing borewells with tanks across the city, residents allege they are made to run from pillar to post in search of water. Official sources said only 1,250 of the 1,600 borewells in the corporation are in proper working condition.



At present, the city corporation is providing drinking water through pipelines and water lorries in extension areas. Special borewells, which are connected to a smaller Syntex tank through which residents can get water round the clock, are also available. A few of such borewells are equipped with water treatment units. Though each ward has several such borewells, residents allege many are left unused owing to maintenance issues.



During the recent corporation council meeting, zone four chairman Mukesh Sharmar had raised the issue. He had pointed out that many of the borewell taps in the city cannot be used as it has not been repaired for a long time. "The corporation should identify such borewells and find a solution. Apart from addressing major issues such as reboring works, the city corporation has to take action towards identifying minor issues such as motor and tank issues," he said, adding that at least four such borewell taps in a ward should be operational by the end of next month.



While responding, Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, city corporation commissioner, said about 350 borewells have been identified in the city as unused borewell taps. "Owing to tank leakage, motor and reboring issues among others, the facilities are unoperational. Measures are being taken towards fixing minor issues first," he added.

