After 13-yr Madras HC stint, Justice T Raja bids adieu; S Vaidyanathan new Acting CJ

As Acting Chief Justice (CJ) of Madras High Court T Raja retired from service on Wednesday, Justice S Vaidyanathan was appointed to the Acting CJ post soon after.

Madras High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

A notification issued by the Department of Justice read, “The President of India is pleased to appoint Justice S Vaidyanathan to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of Madras High Court with effect from May 25, 2023, consequent upon the retirement of Justice T Raja.” Though the Supreme Court Collegium, in April this year, recommended the appointment of Justice SV Gangapurwala (present Acting CJ of Bombay High Court) as the Chief Justice of Madras High Court, the union government is yet to act upon it.

Justice Vaidyanathan, who enrolled with the Bar Council in 1986, was appointed as an additional judge on October 25, 2013, and was made a permanent judge in April 2015.

Farewell gathering
“Having been born in a village 22 km away from Madurai, and studied in a government school, I am deeply satisfied with my life as I got to climb to the top position in the High Court,” said Justice Raja during his farewell speech on Wednesday. The event was attended by HC judges, retired judges, judicial officers, and other members of the Bar.

Exhorting new lawyers to dedicate their time to listening to arguments advanced by senior lawyers, reading law books, and cultivating good memory power, the retired justice said a thorough knowledge of English is vital to the discharge of duties at High Courts and the Supreme Court. 

