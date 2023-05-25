Cameras, warning boards in Hogenakkal to curb accidents

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: In an effort to mitigate accidents in Hogenakkal, the District Tourism Development office has placed over 40 warning signs in key locations explaining the dangers of entering Cauvery water. Over 25 CCTV cameras in seven locations to prevent tourists from trespassing into the forest.

Since January, over 16 people were swept away by the strong Cauvery current near Hogenakkal. In the last two months, the District Tourism Development office and police installed over 40 boards in over five languages to warn tourists about the dangers. Further, 25 CCTV cameras have been placed in key areas across Hogenakkal.

Speaking about the drowning deaths in Hogenakkal, P Mariappan, a shopkeeper said, “In most cases, the drowning happened as the tourists ventured into dangerous areas. Usually, tourists assume that the banks are safe. But this is not the case as the current in the Cauvery river is strong and even professional swimmers are not able to swim against the tide. Further, there is an increasing chance of whirlpools forming in the river. So accidents are frequent. These warning signs will alert people and are a necessity.”

When asked about it, Hogenakkal police said, “The banks of the Cauvery are over a dozen kilometres from Hogenakkal to Anchetty. As this area lies in the forest area, the banks are blocked by dense foliage and tourists who frequently trespass the area. Though we have increased our security, one or two tourists usually slip away. But with the CCTV cameras, we can easily identify trespassers and get an update on their location.”

When contacted, District Tourism Development Officer P Kadiresan said, “Previously there were only a few boards alerting tourists in some areas. We have identified all the key locations which were deemed dangerous and marked the area and set up boards. The warning sign highlights the sharp edges, dangers of the whirlpool, drowning and even crocodiles.” Regarding the CCTV cameras, they will be monitored by the police and action will be taken against people trespassing the forest area.

