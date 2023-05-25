Cement plant’s bid to expand limestone mine will destroy Kayarlabath, say activists

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR: A private cement plant's move to expand its limestone mine in Kayarlabath has met with opposition from activists, who have called upon the district administration to deny permission. The cement plant has been operating from Palinganatham village in the district for over 50 years, and the management on Tuesday held a public hearing in Kallankurichi with locals and activists.

During the meeting led by District Collector J Anne Mary Swarna, activists made their opposition known. "The mine has been operating since 2004 with permission from the Tamil Nadu Department of Geology and Mines.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) issued a statement that after September 14, 2006, environmental clearance should be obtained for new mines and industries. But the mine has been operating in violation of regulations.

The authorities had once stopped mining operations in 2017 and imposed a fine. Now, they've held a meeting seeking permission to operate the mine again. By digging limestone beyond the permissible limit, the area has already become highly polluted and is marked in the red category. If permission is granted again, the areas around the mine will be destroyed," said N Elavarasan, an environmental activist from Chetti Thirukonam, during the meeting.

"A comparative environmental report should be submitted for all mines in this area. But they submit the wrong report. They gave fake information that vehicles ply less and trees are maintained here. There are also wildlife violations. The plant broke the rules by inviting politicians to this meeting," he added. T Elavarasan, another activist, pointed out that the meeting was mere eye-wash. "They provided us with the project report in English, but there is not enough information in Tamil.

Also, the management has failed to provide basic facilities to the people around the mines, except for a few who were provided a toilet. So we do not need this mine," he added. Calling for the closing of mines whose lease period had expired, activist K Balasingam said,

"Of the 73 mines in the district, the lease period of 30 per cent of them have expired. The increasing number of mines in the district is affecting the livelihood of the people. The lorries speeding to and fro also cause fatal accidents. So, we demand that no permission be given for the mine here."

