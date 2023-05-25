CM MK Stalin launches ‘Verkalai Thedi’ for non-resident Tamils

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday launched a new programme for the non-resident Tamils - Verkalai Thedi (In Search of Roots), at a function held in Singapore where he met the representatives of Tamil organisations. Speaking on the occasion, he also announced a memorial for Lee Kuan Yew, the founding prime minister of Singapore in Mannargudi.

The Verkalai Thedi programme is aimed at renewing the cultural links of non-resident youth living in various countries with those in Tamil Nadu. Every year, 200 non-resident youth will be brought to Tamil Nadu as part of cultural exchange programmes. On the occasion, the chief minister gave the certificates to 10 non-resident youth identified under the initiative.

Referring to the enormous contribution made by Lee Kuan Yew to the growth of Singapore, the chief minister said SR Nathan, a Tamilian, had served as the president of this country for 12 years. He said the links between Singapore and Tamil Nadu were more than 1000-year-old. On the various demands made by the Tamil organisations on the occasion, Stalin said he could make announcements on these only after reaching Tamil Nadu.

Stating that a memorial with a library would be established for Lee Kuan Yew in Mannargudi, the chief minister said most of the Tamils living in Singapore were from Mannargudi, Pattukottai, and nearby areas.

Earlier in the day, Stalin held discussions with the heads of major financial and industrial institutions in Singapore.

“The talks with Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, Executive Director and CEO of Temasek, Kim Yin Wong of Sembcorp and Sanjeev Dasgupta of CapitaLand reaffirmed the long-standing relations between Tamil Nadu and Singapore. They expressed their keen interest in investing in Tamil Nadu” the chief minister tweeted.

During his discussions with Temasek CEO, the chief minister said Tamil Nadu is growing fast as a key state in renewable energy resources in the South Asian countries. He also requested the firm to strengthen the already installed windmill resources in TN besides establishing new windmill projects along coastal areas. Stalin also requested Temasek to invest in Startup companies since the state government is encouraging Startups by young entrepreneurs.

Interacting with the CEO of CapitaLand, the chief minister referred to the Singapore Science Park designed by this firm and said the Tamil Nadu government is keen on creating such infrastructure facilities in the state and requested CapitaLand to invest in such projects in Tamil Nadu besides providing technical knowhow for such ventures.

