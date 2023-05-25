Coimbatore among top performing Smart Cities in country 

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: CCMC Commissioner and Coimbatore Smart City Projects Limited CEO M Prathap along with Coimbatore Smart City Projects Limited General Manager S Baskar and other officials took part in a consultative committee meeting for the best-performing Smart Cities in the country at Goa on Monday.

Smart Cities Mission (SCM) Project CEOs of Surat, Indore, Ahmedabad, Agra and Goa also were also present at the meeting. The members of the parliamentary standing committee for the Ministry of Housing and urban affairs reviewed the works of each city and provided suggestions for improvement and appreciated the unique project works carried out by the officials.

Speaking to TNIE, Prathap said the officials and other cities were in full appreciation for the lake rejuvenation and development project works taken by the civic body in Coimbatore, adding that the officials have expressed interest in visiting Coimbatore to study the works.

“We have also taken a leaf or two from other smart cities in the meeting such as Indore’s waste segregation plants, Surat’s STP plant revenue generation project and their Rs 280 crore worth ICCC (Integrated Command and Control Centre) which has state of the art infrastructure,” he said.

“The officials have also suggested charting a road map for Digital Transformation for the future and completing the projects before the deadline,” Prathap added. Commissioner Prathap also revealed that the civic body has so far completed around 90% of the Coimbatore smart city project works.

Only the works at the Kurichi Lake, Knowledge and Study Centre at Adis Street, NMT Corridor project in Town Hall and Gandhipuram and the Bio-Mining project works are remaining which would be completed in June-July this year, he said.

COIMBATORE: CCMC Commissioner and Coimbatore Smart City Projects Limited CEO M Prathap along with Coimbatore Smart City Projects Limited General Manager S Baskar and other officials took part in a consultative committee meeting for the best-performing Smart Cities in the country at Goa on Monday. Smart Cities Mission (SCM) Project CEOs of Surat, Indore, Ahmedabad, Agra and Goa also were also present at the meeting. The members of the parliamentary standing committee for the Ministry of Housing and urban affairs reviewed the works of each city and provided suggestions for improvement and appreciated the unique project works carried out by the officials. Speaking to TNIE, Prathap said the officials and other cities were in full appreciation for the lake rejuvenation and development project works taken by the civic body in Coimbatore, adding that the officials have expressed interest in visiting Coimbatore to study the works.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “We have also taken a leaf or two from other smart cities in the meeting such as Indore’s waste segregation plants, Surat’s STP plant revenue generation project and their Rs 280 crore worth ICCC (Integrated Command and Control Centre) which has state of the art infrastructure,” he said. “The officials have also suggested charting a road map for Digital Transformation for the future and completing the projects before the deadline,” Prathap added. Commissioner Prathap also revealed that the civic body has so far completed around 90% of the Coimbatore smart city project works. Only the works at the Kurichi Lake, Knowledge and Study Centre at Adis Street, NMT Corridor project in Town Hall and Gandhipuram and the Bio-Mining project works are remaining which would be completed in June-July this year, he said.