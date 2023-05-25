‘EPS trying to divert attention from scams by putting blame on CM’s trip’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu launched a scathing attack on the opposition leader, Edappadi K Palaniswami. He vehemently refuted Palaniswami’s accusations against Chief Minister MK Stalin, wherein the opposition leader claimed that the CM’s foreign visits were not aimed at attracting investments but for personal gain, allegedly “using embezzled state funds for investment purposes”.

In a press statement, Thenarasu condemned Palaniswami for his attempts to divert attention from the scams of the previous AIADMK-led government and the ongoing disproportionate assets cases against former AIADMK ministers. He dismissed the charges made by the opposition leader, emphasizing their baselessness.

Criticising Palaniswami, Thenarasu pointed out that during the AIADMK’s rule, the party had failed to attract investments to the state. He questioned Palaniswami’s credibility by asking, “Edappadi K Palaniswami is spreading slander about Udhayanidhi Stalin’s foreign trip today. Will he explain why his son and his cabinet colleagues went (to foreign countries)?.”

Furthermore, the minister criticised the Global Investors Meet, conducted by the previous AIADMK-led government, as a wasted effort. He further charged the leader of the opposition was not able to maintain the law and order of the state by citing various incidents such as police firing against the anti-Sterlite protestors, and sexual abuse of women in Pollachi.

Highlighting the achievements of CM MK Stalin, Minister Thangam Thenarasu praised the CM’s initiatives to rectify the state’s financial situation, which had suffered under the ten-year rule of the AIADMK. Elaborating on the goal of CM MK Stalin’s foreign trip, the minister said CM MK Stalin before embarking on his foreign trip listed how many Mous signed and how much amount of investments have been attracted when he visited Dubai last year.

Meanwhile, former AIADMK minister D Jayakumar, in a separate press statement, urged CM MK Stalin to directly address the questions raised by AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

CHENNAI: Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu launched a scathing attack on the opposition leader, Edappadi K Palaniswami. He vehemently refuted Palaniswami’s accusations against Chief Minister MK Stalin, wherein the opposition leader claimed that the CM’s foreign visits were not aimed at attracting investments but for personal gain, allegedly “using embezzled state funds for investment purposes”. In a press statement, Thenarasu condemned Palaniswami for his attempts to divert attention from the scams of the previous AIADMK-led government and the ongoing disproportionate assets cases against former AIADMK ministers. He dismissed the charges made by the opposition leader, emphasizing their baselessness. Criticising Palaniswami, Thenarasu pointed out that during the AIADMK’s rule, the party had failed to attract investments to the state. He questioned Palaniswami’s credibility by asking, “Edappadi K Palaniswami is spreading slander about Udhayanidhi Stalin’s foreign trip today. Will he explain why his son and his cabinet colleagues went (to foreign countries)?.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Furthermore, the minister criticised the Global Investors Meet, conducted by the previous AIADMK-led government, as a wasted effort. He further charged the leader of the opposition was not able to maintain the law and order of the state by citing various incidents such as police firing against the anti-Sterlite protestors, and sexual abuse of women in Pollachi. Highlighting the achievements of CM MK Stalin, Minister Thangam Thenarasu praised the CM’s initiatives to rectify the state’s financial situation, which had suffered under the ten-year rule of the AIADMK. Elaborating on the goal of CM MK Stalin’s foreign trip, the minister said CM MK Stalin before embarking on his foreign trip listed how many Mous signed and how much amount of investments have been attracted when he visited Dubai last year. Meanwhile, former AIADMK minister D Jayakumar, in a separate press statement, urged CM MK Stalin to directly address the questions raised by AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.