File response on IG’s plea for promotion: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to file a response to the petition filed by Inspector General (IG) of Police Promod Kumar seeking promotion to the post of the Director General of Police. Kumar had earlier faced action for his alleged involvement in the extortion of money from proprietors of a private financial firm.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice T Raja (since retired) and Justice RN Manjula ordered notice to the state government to file a counter-affidavit in two weeks’ time. The bench asked State Government Pleader P Muthukumar to consider the petitioner’s application if there is no impediment in granting him the promotion. However, Muthukumar insisted on filing a counter-affidavit.

The government pleader informed the bench that several cases, including the one registered by the CBI and involving money laundering, are pending against Kumar, who is now holding the post of IG despite his batch mates having been promoted to the DGP rank.

The counsel appearing for the IG said there is no proceeding pending against him since 2018, but he was denied even an ad hoc promotion on par with his batch mates. The 1989 batch IPS officer was arrested by the CBI in 2012 after he was booked for certain offenses, including extortion of money from the directors of Paazee Forex Trading company during his stint as the IG of West Zone.

He was suspended from service later. In 2018, the suspension was revoked and he was reinstated in the force but was not promoted due to the pendency of criminal and departmental proceedings. His plea for promotion was turned down by the Central Administrative Tribunal, challenging which, Kumar approached HC.

