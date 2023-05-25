Kadambur locals want crop raiding jumbo captured

P Srinivasan By

Express News Service

ERODE: Residents and farmers of Kadambur Hill have appealed to the forest department to capture the lone tusker who has been frequently intruding into agricultural fields in the area.

According to sources, for the past few months, the elephant has been frequently grazing the crops grown in the fields adjacent to the villages under the Kadambur forest range, particularly in the areas adjacent to Sengadu, Poothikadu, Eriyur and Ekkathur hill villages. Even on Monday morning, the elephant entered the maize field in Sengadu village.

“That jumbo has been causing trouble to the villagers for a long time. It intrudes into agricultural fields and eats crops like maize, banana, sugarcane and damages crops. So, we urge the forest department to capture this elephant and relocate it,” said P Sathish, a farmer of Kadambur.

When asked about this, a forest department official said, “Though the animal has never caused harm to human life, it is raiding crops which leaves farmers upset. We have decided to capture the elephant and relocate it. The work will start soon.”

Forest department personnel are monitoring the places from where the elephant comes out of the forest. Also, steps have been taken to chase the animal away, if it comes out. However, sometimes, the elephant enters the farmlands through new routes, he added.

Ranger Indumathi said, “Steps have been taken to provide compensation to affected farmers. A letter requesting permission to capture the jumbo has been sent to higher officials.”

ERODE: Residents and farmers of Kadambur Hill have appealed to the forest department to capture the lone tusker who has been frequently intruding into agricultural fields in the area. According to sources, for the past few months, the elephant has been frequently grazing the crops grown in the fields adjacent to the villages under the Kadambur forest range, particularly in the areas adjacent to Sengadu, Poothikadu, Eriyur and Ekkathur hill villages. Even on Monday morning, the elephant entered the maize field in Sengadu village. “That jumbo has been causing trouble to the villagers for a long time. It intrudes into agricultural fields and eats crops like maize, banana, sugarcane and damages crops. So, we urge the forest department to capture this elephant and relocate it,” said P Sathish, a farmer of Kadambur.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); When asked about this, a forest department official said, “Though the animal has never caused harm to human life, it is raiding crops which leaves farmers upset. We have decided to capture the elephant and relocate it. The work will start soon.” Forest department personnel are monitoring the places from where the elephant comes out of the forest. Also, steps have been taken to chase the animal away, if it comes out. However, sometimes, the elephant enters the farmlands through new routes, he added. Ranger Indumathi said, “Steps have been taken to provide compensation to affected farmers. A letter requesting permission to capture the jumbo has been sent to higher officials.”