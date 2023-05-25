Home States Tamil Nadu

Kovai employment officer bags 518th rank in UPSC exam

Sathya did not go to any coaching centre. She said she used to write online test series for her mains preparation.

Published: 25th May 2023

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Sathya Parvathi (27), the district employment officer in Coimbatore has cleared the UPSC exam, bagging all-India 518th rank. A law graduate who completed LLB from Tamil Nadu National Law University in Trichy in 2018, Sathya wrote TNPSC group - I examination in 2019, and cleared it securing 103rd rank. Though she was eligible to get deputy superintendent of police job, she chose the officer post in employment service. Since June 2021, she has been working as an employment officer in Coimbatore. A native of Thoothukudi, Sathya’s father Ramasamy is a retired assistant director of the Statistics department, and mother Mahes Latha a homemaker. 

She took political science as her optional subject in UPSC and cleared the examination in her fourth attempt. “I was unable to crack even the prelims in my first two attempts, in 2019 and 2020. I missed the two attempts due to poor score in the C-SAT paper. In 2021, I attended the UPSC interview but missed the rank by one mark,” she told TNIE.

Sathya did not go to any coaching centre. She said she used to write online test series for her mains preparation. She suggested aspirants to use videos available in YouTube for clearing C-SAT paper. “Recently, questions in C-SAT has become more tough. So aspirants should also give focus on it,” she said. 

Sathya was honoured by many social organisations like the National Federation of the Blind (NFB) in Coimbatore.  She used to visit the coaching centre of NFB in Coimbatore and conducted classes to visually challenged persons.  She used to visit tribal hamlets often to identify school dropouts and helped them continue their education.

These apart, she has been spreading awareness among tribals on employment opportunities being provided by the government. During her tenure as an employment officer, she conducted 20 micro job fairs and three mega job fairs in Coimbatore. 

