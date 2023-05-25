Marakanam hooch tragedy: CB-CID gets 3-day custody of 11 accused

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A Villupuram court has granted permission for a three-day custodial inquiry of 11 people accused in the Marakanam hooch tragedy. CB-CID officials took the accused into custody for further investigation.

The petition was heard by Chief Judicial Magistrate M Pushparani on Wednesday. In the presence of CB-CID officials, all 11 accused were produced before the magistrate. CJM Pushparani, after ensuring the physical and mental well-being of the accused and inquiring about their medications, questioned them regarding their awareness of the case being transferred to the CB-CID.

The presiding judge granted permission for a three-day custodial inquiry, ordering all accused individuals to be presented before the court on Friday evening. Subsequently, the accused were taken under police protection to the Armed Force police office located in Kakuppam, Villupuram, where CB-CID officials, led by Additional Superintendent of Police V Gomathy, commenced their inquiry into the hooch tragedy.

