Minister EV Velu flags off two luxury boats in Kanniyakumari

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: Minister EV Velu inaugurated Poompuhar Shipping Corporation's Luxury boat service in Kanniyakumari on Wednesday. Tourists were ferried from Kanniyakumari to Vattakottai in two modernized boats--Thiruvalluvar and Thamirabarani--developed at a cost of Rs 8.24 crore. Minister T Mano Thangaraj, district collector PN Sridhar and Nagercoil Mayor R Mahesh were present on the occasion.



The Thamirabarani boat can carry 75 tourists in its AC facility. The Thiruvalluvar boat can carry 19 people in its AC facility and 131 tourists in non-AC facilities. Rs 450 has to be paid for an AC seat and Rs 350 for non-AC. The boats would leave the Kanniyakumari boat jetty and would reach Vattakottai via Chinna Muttom, said the minister.



Later, he inaugurated the Vivekananda rock boat jetty extension, which is at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore and the bridge work connecting Vivekananda Rock and Thiruvalluvar statue worth Rs 37 crore.

