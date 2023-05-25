Home States Tamil Nadu

Minister EV Velu flags off two luxury boats in Kanniyakumari

The boats would leave Kanniyakumari boat jetty and would reach Vattakottai via Chinna Muttom, said the minister.

Published: 25th May 2023 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2023 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

TN Public Works Department Minister EV Velu (Photo | EPS)

TN Public Works Department Minister EV Velu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: Minister EV Velu inaugurated Poompuhar Shipping Corporation's Luxury boat service in Kanniyakumari on Wednesday. Tourists were ferried from Kanniyakumari to Vattakottai in two modernized boats--Thiruvalluvar and Thamirabarani--developed at a cost of Rs 8.24 crore. Minister T Mano Thangaraj, district collector PN Sridhar and Nagercoil Mayor R Mahesh were present on the occasion.  

The Thamirabarani boat can carry 75 tourists in its AC facility. The Thiruvalluvar boat can carry 19 people in its AC facility and 131 tourists in non-AC facilities. Rs 450 has to be paid for an AC seat and Rs 350 for non-AC. The boats would leave the Kanniyakumari boat jetty and would reach Vattakottai via Chinna Muttom, said the minister.

Later, he inaugurated the Vivekananda rock boat jetty extension, which is at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore and the bridge work connecting Vivekananda Rock and Thiruvalluvar statue worth Rs 37 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Minister EV Velu Kanniyakumari Poompuhar Shipping Corporation
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp