Murmu not opening new parl anti-democratic: DMK & Co

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/TIRUCHY: Expressing their displeasure over the ‘anti-democratic’ actions of the BJP-led union government, DMK and its allies, including VCK, CPI and MDMK, have announced their decision to boycott the inauguration ceremony of the new parliament building scheduled for May 28. The opposition parties are arguing that the building’s inauguration should be carried out by President Droupadi Murmu, and not Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

DMK’s parliament party leader and former union minister TR Baalu told TNIE, “We received the invitation only through a telephone call.” CPI’s parliamentary party leader, Binoy Viswam, made clear the party’s stance on the inauguration via a tweet saying, “How can we associate with such an endeavour that sidelines @rastrapathibhvn of India and link itself to Savarkar? Those who cherish the values of parliamentary democracy and secularism can only keep away from the majoritarian adventurism.”

Similarly, VCK president and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan issued a press statement confirming his party’s decision to boycott the inauguration stating, “The party has decided to boycott the inauguration of the new parliament building in the absence of the President, who is the chairperson of both houses of the parliament.”

Addressing the media at the Tiruchy International Airport, Thirumavalavan said that despite the Constitution mandating that the president should ideally be heading both houses of Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu was denied an invitation for the ceremony.

He also cited the date - May 28, the birth anniversary of VD Savarkar - as another reason for boycotting the inauguration. Thirumavalavan also mentioned that former president Ramnath Kovind was denied an invitation for the stone-laying ceremony of the parliament building, citing various reasons.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko also declared that the party will not participate in the inauguration ceremony of the new parliament building. Meanwhile, Congress and 18 other opposition parties including TMC, AAP, CPM, CPI and others have issued a joint statement to boycott the inauguration of the parliament building on May 28.

Their joint statement underlined, “When the soul of democracy has been sucked out from the Parliament, we find no value in a new building. We announce our collective decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building.”

The DMK-led alliance of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry has 39 Lok Sabha MPs out of 40 seats. And, all the 39 Lok Sabha MPs of the state and 12 Rajya Sabha MPs of the allies will boycott the inauguration of the new parliament building.

