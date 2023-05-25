No takers: Anna University suspends BE courses in Tamil medium

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Owing to poor enrolment in the previous years, Anna University has decided to suspend Bachelor in Engineering (BE) courses in Civil and Mechanical streams offered in Tamil medium in 11 of its constituent colleges for the 2023-24 academic year. Further, civil and mechanical BE courses offered in English medium will also be discontinued this year at four constituent colleges.

A circular pertaining to this decision was recently sent by the university’s Centre for Academic Courses to all the constituent colleges. This comes as the counselling for engineering admissions has been slated to begin on July 2. Varsity sources said the courses that got suspended were identified on the basis of poor enrollment over the last few years.

“The situation was so bad that in most of the 11 colleges, there were less than 10 students in civil engineering and mechanical engineering courses last academic year. The varsity’s financial burden kept mounting due to these courses. Anyway, it is better to introduce new-age or vocational courses, which will ensure employment of our students, instead of running civil and mechanical courses in empty classrooms,” a senior official from the varsity said.

As per the circular, BE Mechanical and Civil courses in Tamil medium have been discontinued in constituent colleges, also known as University College of Engineering (UCEs) located in Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Ariyalur, Panruti, Pattukottai, Thirukkuvalai, Nagercoil and Thoothukudi. While just the BE Mechanical course in Tamil medium was suspended in Arni and Villupuram UCEs, BE Civil course in Tamil medium was suspended in Tindivanam UCE. Further, BE (Electrical and Electronics Engineering) in English medium was suspended in Thirukkuvalai UCE, and civil and mechanical BE courses (English medium) were discontinued in Ariyalur and Pattukottai UCEs.

TNIE had earlier reported about the poor enrollment in these courses and the varsity’s plan to temporarily suspend them. Anna University has 13 constituent colleges in interior parts of Tamil Nadu and in the past few years, a majority of these colleges have lost their past glory. The situation is so dire that the UCEs located in Thirukkuvalai and Ramanathapuram managed to fill only 26% and 22% of their seats respectively in the last four years.

CHENNAI: Owing to poor enrolment in the previous years, Anna University has decided to suspend Bachelor in Engineering (BE) courses in Civil and Mechanical streams offered in Tamil medium in 11 of its constituent colleges for the 2023-24 academic year. Further, civil and mechanical BE courses offered in English medium will also be discontinued this year at four constituent colleges. A circular pertaining to this decision was recently sent by the university’s Centre for Academic Courses to all the constituent colleges. This comes as the counselling for engineering admissions has been slated to begin on July 2. Varsity sources said the courses that got suspended were identified on the basis of poor enrollment over the last few years. “The situation was so bad that in most of the 11 colleges, there were less than 10 students in civil engineering and mechanical engineering courses last academic year. The varsity’s financial burden kept mounting due to these courses. Anyway, it is better to introduce new-age or vocational courses, which will ensure employment of our students, instead of running civil and mechanical courses in empty classrooms,” a senior official from the varsity said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As per the circular, BE Mechanical and Civil courses in Tamil medium have been discontinued in constituent colleges, also known as University College of Engineering (UCEs) located in Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Ariyalur, Panruti, Pattukottai, Thirukkuvalai, Nagercoil and Thoothukudi. While just the BE Mechanical course in Tamil medium was suspended in Arni and Villupuram UCEs, BE Civil course in Tamil medium was suspended in Tindivanam UCE. Further, BE (Electrical and Electronics Engineering) in English medium was suspended in Thirukkuvalai UCE, and civil and mechanical BE courses (English medium) were discontinued in Ariyalur and Pattukottai UCEs. TNIE had earlier reported about the poor enrollment in these courses and the varsity’s plan to temporarily suspend them. Anna University has 13 constituent colleges in interior parts of Tamil Nadu and in the past few years, a majority of these colleges have lost their past glory. The situation is so dire that the UCEs located in Thirukkuvalai and Ramanathapuram managed to fill only 26% and 22% of their seats respectively in the last four years.