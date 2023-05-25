Home States Tamil Nadu

No two-finger test carried out on Chidambaram girls, finds NCPCR 

Although the Tamil Nadu police and health department officials denied these allegations, the NCPCR has initiated suo motu proceedings to investigate the claims.

Published: 25th May 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2023 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

NCPCR

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE:  An investigation conducted by a member of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Dr RG Anand, revealed that no two-finger test was performed on minor girls in Chidambaram. However, the tests were conducted by touching their private parts, he said.

Speaking to an English newspaper earlier this month, Governor RN Ravi had said that false cases were filed against Dikshithars out of vengeance, and alleged that the girls were subjected to the banned two-finger test after being forcefully taken to the hospital from their homes. 

As part of the ongoing investigation, NCPCR member Anand visited Chidambaram on Wednesday. He first visited the Nataraja Temple, where he inquired about the allegations from the Podhu Dikshithars. Following that, he visited Chidambaram All Women Police Station, where he questioned Collector in-charge R Rajasekaran, and SP, R Rajaram, the investigating officers of the case, and the doctors who conducted the tests on the girls. Anand

also visited the homes of the girls, where he separately interviewed them and their parents. G Chandrasekaran, the legal officer of the Podhu Dikshithars, was present during the inquiry.

After completing the inquiry, Anand addressed the media and stated, “We found no evidence to suggest that the two-finger test was performed. However, we found that the tests were conducted by touching their private parts.”

He further added, “In response to the interview given by the Tamil Nadu Governor, the NCPCR chairperson requested a report from the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, which has already been submitted to us. My visit is aimed at cross-checking the information mentioned in the report. I have interviewed the Dikshithars, officials, and the victims. A comprehensive report, including their statements, will be prepared and submitted to the NCPCR chairperson within the next two or three days.”

Anand also quoted the girls as saying no child marriage took place and they falsely accepted it during the inquiry due to coercion. 

