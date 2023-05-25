Notice on plea to demolish and construct new health sub centre

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A vacation bench of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court issued notice to the state government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) which sought the demolition of a dilapidated government health sub-centre and construction of a new one, at Anjukottai village in Ramanathapuram district.



The litigant, I Kalanthar Ashik Ahamed of Thiruvadanai in Ramanathapuram, submitted that the above sub-centre building was constructed on a 1.5-cent land nearly 30 years ago. The residents of more than 20 villages depend on the sub-centre, which comes under the control of the Primary Health Centre at Vellaiyapuram of Thiruvadanai taluk, to get first-aid, maternity care, and basic medical treatments, Ahamed added.



But the building got damaged due to heavy rain during the monsoon season of 2020-2021 and is presently on the verge of collapsing any minute, he claimed. Stating that the building poses a huge risk to the public, he sought the above direction.



When a Bench of justices MS Ramesh and PT Asha heard the plea, the government counsel informed that steps are being taken to construct a new building at a different location. Hearing this, the judges issued a notice to the authorities concerned and adjourned the case to June 8.

