Polytechnic colleges: 50 smart classrooms to be established in 1st phase

“This project will help us incorporate the knowledge gained from theoretical content into real-life applications and learning.

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The state government has begun work to launch smart classrooms in polytechnic colleges across the state. In the first phase, 50 smart classrooms will be established at a cost of `10 crore. Officials in the higher education department said the initiative will ensure more exposure and better quality of education for the students.

“This project will help us incorporate the knowledge gained from theoretical content into real-life applications and learning. Well-equipped infrastructure with advanced classrooms is a supplementary requirement for imparting quality education,” one of the officials said. According to a Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) official, new-age courses and training pertaining to cyber security, gas cutting process, forklift, lean manufacturing, construction safety, gearbox, and power generator, will be provided through these smart classes.

The DoTE is also establishing a ‘Makers Space’ facility at polytechnic colleges in Karaikudi, Srirangam, Tirunelveli, Salem, and Madurai, with support from industry partners. These facilities are expected to provide students and faculty members opportunities to apply personalised learning strategies and inherent skills, in addition to promoting creative ideas with practical knowledge. 

In collaboration with the Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute (EDII), the DoTE has also established Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Programme hubs in five polytechnic colleges. “As many as 27 programmes were conducted in these ED hubs and 717 faculty members along with 3,831 students took part. Our aim is to hone entrepreneurship skills among our students and make them industry-ready,” said a DoTE official.

