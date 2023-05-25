Pride of place for Tamil Nadu’s tryst with history

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On May 28, when the new Parliament House is dedicated to the nation, a gold-plated silver staff from a forgotten past will emerge as a new symbol for India in its full imperial glory. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the sacred Sengol (sceptre) that symbolises fair and equitable governance and install it near the Lok Sabha Speaker’s podium.

The Sengol, originally presented by Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam of Tamil Nadu to the first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru at his house, on August 14, on the eve of independence, represents the ultimate transfer of power from the British. The ornamented staff will be brought to New Delhi from a museum in Allahabad, where it has been safely kept, and will be installed in parliament.

Shedding light on this symbol of power, Home Minister Amit Shah told reporters in Delhi on Wednesday, that even after 75 years of independence, most people are unaware of this event in which India’s transfer of power took place through the handing over of the Sengol to Nehru, a ritual followed by kings in TN while ascending the throne. He said Modi has decided to adopt the Sengol as a national symbol of ‘Amrit Kaal’.

‘Rajaji decided it a good idea for Nehru to receive Sengol from a Tamil guru’

The new parliament building will witness the very same event, with Adheenam (priests) repeating the ceremony and vesting the PM with the Sengol, he said. “The Sengol is profound in meaning, which is derived from the Tamil word ‘Semmai’, meaning ‘righteousness’,” he said. It is blessed by the high priests of a leading Dharmic Mutt in Tamil Nadu.

The Nandi, with its unyielding gaze as the beholder of ‘Nyaya’, is hand-carved at the top. Most importantly, the recipient of the Sengol has the ‘order’ (‘Aanai’ in Tamil) to rule justly and fairly. This is what is most appealing, for those elected to serve the people must never forget this,” he added.

Amit Shah revealed that all 20 Adheenam presidents will be present on this auspicious occasion to shower their blessings in remembrance of the ritual. The 96-year-old Vummidi Bangaru Chetty, associated with the creation of the Sengol in 1947, would also participate in the ceremony.

A peep into history reveals that 75 years ago, the last Viceroy of the British government, Mountbatten, asked Nehru, who was expected to be the first PM of India, what ritual would be followed to symbolise the transfer of power. Nehru sought the advice of Rajaji (Rajagopalachari), who, in turn, approached Sri Ambalavana Desika Swamigal. The Swamigal arranged for the golden Sengol to be made at a cost of Rs 15,000, a huge amount in 1947.

On the eve of Independence, Sri Kumaraswamy Thambiran and Manickam Odhuvar recited the Kolaru Pathigam, hymns from Thevaram, composed by Shaivaite saint Thirugnana Sambandar. When the final words in the stanza were recited, the Sengol was presented to Nehru amidst music from the Nadaswaram played by maestro TN Rajarathinam Pillai.

Interestingly, in 1978, Sri Chandransekharendra Saraswathi Swamigal, recalled an interesting aspect behind incident. The Swamigal said it was Rajaji, who decided that instead of receiving the Sengol from the Britishers, Nehru receive it from a guru from TN.

Meanwhile, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers who made the original Sengol given to Nehru, has made its replica using around 110 sovereigns of gold to be handed over to the Prime Minister on May 28.

Golden gift to India’s 1st PM

According to this article in the August 13, 1947 edition of the Indian Express, the golden sceptre worth Rs 15,000 (at the time) would be presented to Nehru.

CHENNAI: On May 28, when the new Parliament House is dedicated to the nation, a gold-plated silver staff from a forgotten past will emerge as a new symbol for India in its full imperial glory. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the sacred Sengol (sceptre) that symbolises fair and equitable governance and install it near the Lok Sabha Speaker’s podium. The Sengol, originally presented by Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam of Tamil Nadu to the first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru at his house, on August 14, on the eve of independence, represents the ultimate transfer of power from the British. The ornamented staff will be brought to New Delhi from a museum in Allahabad, where it has been safely kept, and will be installed in parliament. Shedding light on this symbol of power, Home Minister Amit Shah told reporters in Delhi on Wednesday, that even after 75 years of independence, most people are unaware of this event in which India’s transfer of power took place through the handing over of the Sengol to Nehru, a ritual followed by kings in TN while ascending the throne. He said Modi has decided to adopt the Sengol as a national symbol of ‘Amrit Kaal’.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ‘Rajaji decided it a good idea for Nehru to receive Sengol from a Tamil guru’ The new parliament building will witness the very same event, with Adheenam (priests) repeating the ceremony and vesting the PM with the Sengol, he said. “The Sengol is profound in meaning, which is derived from the Tamil word ‘Semmai’, meaning ‘righteousness’,” he said. It is blessed by the high priests of a leading Dharmic Mutt in Tamil Nadu. The Nandi, with its unyielding gaze as the beholder of ‘Nyaya’, is hand-carved at the top. Most importantly, the recipient of the Sengol has the ‘order’ (‘Aanai’ in Tamil) to rule justly and fairly. This is what is most appealing, for those elected to serve the people must never forget this,” he added. Amit Shah revealed that all 20 Adheenam presidents will be present on this auspicious occasion to shower their blessings in remembrance of the ritual. The 96-year-old Vummidi Bangaru Chetty, associated with the creation of the Sengol in 1947, would also participate in the ceremony. A peep into history reveals that 75 years ago, the last Viceroy of the British government, Mountbatten, asked Nehru, who was expected to be the first PM of India, what ritual would be followed to symbolise the transfer of power. Nehru sought the advice of Rajaji (Rajagopalachari), who, in turn, approached Sri Ambalavana Desika Swamigal. The Swamigal arranged for the golden Sengol to be made at a cost of Rs 15,000, a huge amount in 1947. On the eve of Independence, Sri Kumaraswamy Thambiran and Manickam Odhuvar recited the Kolaru Pathigam, hymns from Thevaram, composed by Shaivaite saint Thirugnana Sambandar. When the final words in the stanza were recited, the Sengol was presented to Nehru amidst music from the Nadaswaram played by maestro TN Rajarathinam Pillai. Interestingly, in 1978, Sri Chandransekharendra Saraswathi Swamigal, recalled an interesting aspect behind incident. The Swamigal said it was Rajaji, who decided that instead of receiving the Sengol from the Britishers, Nehru receive it from a guru from TN. Meanwhile, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers who made the original Sengol given to Nehru, has made its replica using around 110 sovereigns of gold to be handed over to the Prime Minister on May 28. Golden gift to India’s 1st PM According to this article in the August 13, 1947 edition of the Indian Express, the golden sceptre worth Rs 15,000 (at the time) would be presented to Nehru.