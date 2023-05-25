 Rosatom shifts thrust, supporting rings to fifth unit of KKNPP

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The production site of Atommash Branch, AEM-Technologies, JSC in Volgodonsk (part of the machine-building division of Rosatom-Atomenergomash) shipped the thrust and supporting rings for the fifth power unit of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project that is now under construction.



The shifted items are machined rings with slots, which are designed to secure the nuclear reactor in the central part and from above, which can protect against vertical, horizontal dynamic loads, and seismic impact. The weight of each is about 20 tonnes with a diameter more than 5 metres. For the first time, two items were shipped by motor vehicles.



First, the equipment will be delivered to the port of St Petersburg, and then by water transport to India. The reactor is an item of the first safety class, which is a vertical cylindrical vessel with an elliptical bottom. Inside the reactor, there is a core and internals. From above, the vessel is hermetically sealed by a cover with drives of mechanisms, control, and protection units installed on it, and nozzles for outputting cables of in-core monitoring sensors.

