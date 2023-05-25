 Rosatom shifts thrust, supporting rings to fifth unit of KKNPP

TIRUNELVELI: The production site of Atommash Branch, AEM-Technologies, JSC in Volgodonsk (part of the machine-building division of Rosatom-Atomenergomash) shipped the thrust and supporting rings for the fifth power unit of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project that is now under construction.
The shifted items are machined rings with slots, which are designed to secure the nuclear reactor in the central part and from above, which can protect against vertical, horizontal dynamic loads, and seismic impact. The weight of each is about 20 tonnes with a diameter more than 5 metres. For the first time, two items were shipped by motor vehicles.
First, the equipment will be delivered to the port of St Petersburg, and then by water transport to India. The reactor is an item of the first safety class, which is a vertical cylindrical vessel with an elliptical bottom. Inside the reactor, there is a core and internals. From above, the vessel is hermetically sealed by a cover with drives of mechanisms, control, and protection units installed on it, and nozzles for outputting cables of in-core monitoring sensors.
TIRUNELVELI: The production site of Atommash Branch, AEM-Technologies, JSC in Volgodonsk (part of the machine-building division of Rosatom-Atomenergomash) shipped the thrust and supporting rings for the fifth power unit of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project that is now under construction.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Vizhinjam seaport protests: Police station attack was with 'ulterior intention', says Kerala CM
'The Kashmir Files' controversy: Apologies if my remarks were interpreted differently, says Nadav Lapid
Will fight again, against what is wrong: Bilkis Bano on remission given to her rapists
Tamil Nadu amended law that allows Jallikattu seeks to prevent cruelty on animals: State tells SC
India dismisses China's concerns on military exercise with US in Uttarakhand
'Bazball' powers England to new first-day record against Pakistan in 1st Test