School van collides with car killing driver, family of four

Police said, the vehicles collided near a petrol bunk when the van’s driver swerved to avoid a fallen two-wheeler rider. The man fell after his bike skidded on sand on the road. 

Published: 25th May 2023 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2023 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Five persons returning to their village from Tiruchendur died after their car collided with a private school van near Sankarankovil on Wednesday. Four school girls, who had been travelling in the van, were also injured.

The deceased have been identified as Gurusamy (45), his wife Veluthai (35), mother-in-law Udaiyammal (60) and son Manoj Kumar (22), residents of Panthapuli Reddiyapatti, and their driver Ayyanar of Oppanaiyalpuram.

According to police, the deceased had visited the Tiruchendur Subramaniya Swamy Temple and were returning to their village. The school van, bearing students, was headed towards Panavadalichatram. The vehicles collided near a petrol bulk when the driver of the van swerved to avoid hitting a two-wheeler rider who had fallen after his bike skidded on sand on the road. CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media.

Police said the five passengers in the car died on the spot and their bodies were sent to the Government Hospital at Sankarankovil for postmortem. Four school girls in the van were injured in the collision. Sources said the private school had been conducting a coaching class for its students during the summer holidays despite instructions against such classes from the School Education department.

The speed control system in the van did not work although district administration had only recently inspected school vehicles, sources added. The Chief Education Officer is expected to conduct an inquiry with the school on Thursday.

Meanwhile, district collector Durai Ravichandran, Sankarankovil MLA E Raja and revenue divisional officer Sankarankovil Subbulakshmi inspected the accident site and visited the GH. Panavadalichatram police registered a case.

