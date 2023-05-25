Six Tamil Nadu pacts with Singapore signed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Industrial organisations from Tamil Nadu and Singapore signed six Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin at an investor meeting in Singapore on Wednesday. Of the six MoUs, five are related to cooperation among organisations in various fields and one pertains to investment.

Hi-P International, a Singaporean firm involved in electronics component manufacturing, has proposed to invest Rs 312 crore to set up its facility and create employment for 700 people in TN in six years. The MoU was signed between Guidance Tamil Nadu and Hi-P International Private Limited.

The Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry signed an MoU with Guidance TN to establish collaboration in research and innovation, including university collaboration, incubators, and cooperation between government entities and the private sector, besides supporting export activities of industries in TN.

SIPCOT and the Singapore-India Partnership Office signed an MoU to establish cooperation in economic activities and development. The tripartite MoU signed among the Singapore India Partnership office, FaMeTN and StartupTN is aimed at enhancing collaboration and cooperation in several areas of shared interest.

‘The target is to turn TN into a trillion dollar economy’

The MoU encompasses initiatives such as capacity building for vocational and technical continuing education, capacity-building programmes for FaMeTN, and facilitation of partnerships to promote startup ecosystem activities through StartupTN.

An MoU between the Singapore University of Technology and Design and Guidance TN was signed to establish the former as a knowledge partner for futuristic and industry-ready curriculum and course development in technology and design.

The MoU between TN Skill Development Corporation and ITE Education Services of Singapore was signed to establish a long-term partnership in the field of technical and vocational education and training.

Addressing the investors' conclave, Stalin said, “I appeal to you to invest on a large scale in TN, which will be mutually beneficial to both TN and Singapore.”

Later, Stalin tweeted, “Today, discussions with Singapore’s Minister for Transport and Minister-in-Charge of Trade Relations S Iswaran have fructified into meaningful MoUs.”

“The strengths of TN as a preferred investment destination were highlighted to more than 300 delegates. It was very heartening to see the immense interest in investing in TN,” he added.

