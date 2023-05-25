Six tribal families in Anaikatti get houses built by Tamil Nadu govt with donation under CSR

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The dream of people in the Kandivazhi tribal settlement near Anaikatti to step into a home of their own became a reality on Wednesday when six families were gifted houses. Officials of the district administration along with social workers mobilised funds for the houses under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

According to GPN Joshua, a social worker, each house received a subsidy of Rs 3 lakh from the government under the Chief Minister’s Green House project. However, more funds were needed as costs went up due to various factors including an increase in the price of construction materials.

He approached the then district collector GS Sameeran seeking support. Thanks to his initiative, Sulur-based Propel Industries donated Rs 10.50 lakh and helped complete the construction of the six houses. Joshua said each house measured 330 sq ft.

Vidhya Senthilkumar, Director of Propel Industries, handed over keys of the houses to the beneficiaries on Wednesday. “We readily agreed when officials approached us seeking help for the tribal families. Our team visited the place and interacted with the beneficiaries to find out their needs,” she said.

The settlement has a total of 15 Irula tribe families. Already five houses have been constructed with the financial support of social worker Joshua, who donated `18 lakh which was his share from selling his ancestral property. The houses were handed over in 2019.

