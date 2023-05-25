Home States Tamil Nadu

Six tribal families in Anaikatti get houses built by Tamil Nadu govt with donation under CSR

According to GPN Joshua, a social worker, each house received a subsidy of Rs 3 lakh from the government under the Chief Minister’s Green House project.

Published: 25th May 2023 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2023 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

The double-bedroom houses that are ready for allotment in Nalgonda town

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The dream of people in the Kandivazhi tribal settlement near Anaikatti to step into a home of their own became a reality on Wednesday when six families were gifted houses. Officials of the district administration along with social workers mobilised funds for the houses under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.  

According to GPN Joshua, a social worker, each house received a subsidy of Rs 3 lakh from the government under the Chief Minister’s Green House project. However, more funds were needed as costs went up due to various factors including an increase in the price of construction materials.

He approached the then district collector GS Sameeran seeking support. Thanks to his initiative, Sulur-based Propel Industries donated Rs 10.50 lakh and helped complete the construction of the six houses.  Joshua said each house measured 330 sq ft.

Vidhya Senthilkumar, Director of Propel Industries, handed over keys of the houses to the beneficiaries on Wednesday. “We readily agreed when officials approached us seeking help for the tribal families. Our team visited the place and interacted with the beneficiaries to find out their needs,” she said.

The settlement has a total of 15 Irula tribe families. Already five houses have been constructed with the financial support of social worker Joshua, who donated `18 lakh which was his share from selling his ancestral property. The houses were handed over in 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kandivazhi tribal settlement Anaikatti corporate social responsibility
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp