Tasmac outlets in Tiruchy overcharging by Rs 10-Rs 20 a bottle, bills not issued to customers

TIRUCHY: Even though V Senthil Balaji, the minister for electricity, prohibition and excise, recently refuted allegations of overcharging on liquor bottles sold at the Tasmac outlets in the state, recent visits to three Tasmac outlets in Tiruchy city revealed a different picture to TNIE. Liquor bottles were overcharged by Rs 10 or Rs 20 at the Tasmac outlets TNIE visited.

Recently, Minister Senthil Balaji, while speaking to reporters, refuted claims of Tasmac outlets in the state overcharging on liquor bottles. Barely a week later, TNIE visited three Tasmac outlets, including the 10259 outlet at Thennur, where liquor bottles were overcharged by Rs 10. A Boopathi (40), a lorry driver, said the Tasmac employees would ask them to leave if they rebuke the sale of overcharged liquor bottles.

Tasmac outlet 10522 near the Tiruchy central bus stand reels under similar malaise. Illavarasan of Tiruchy, a customer, said they raised the issue multiple times to no avail. He sought the intervention of Minister Balaji. Further, it was found out that the customers were not provided with a purchase bill. "We have been directed not to give bills.

The customers are more than welcome to opt out of buying liquor if they have problems," an employee. Similarly, an extra amount of Rs 20 was charged in Tasmac outlet 10253 on Karur bypass road. A Tasmac official, on conditions of anonymity, said overcharging has become an "unwritten rule" in almost all the 125 Tasmac outlets in the district.

"When higher authorities direct us to probe the matter, inspections would be conducted only on two or three Tasmac outlets in the matter of a month. This will not solve the issue." The Senior Regional Manager (Tasmac), Tiruchy, declined to respond.

