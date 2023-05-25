Three-year-old who fell into hot water vessel dies in hospital

By Express News Service

ERODE: A three-year-old girl, who fell into a vessel containing hot water in her home on May 5, died in hospital on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as S Rithika, daughter of Chellapandi and Sathya, who live at Pungampalli village in Puliyampatti.

According to police, Chellapandi and Sathya are married for six years and have two children including a 6-month-old baby Sasthika. On May 5, Chellapandi went to work and Sathya wanted to give Rithika a bath. She boiled water in a large vessel and went into the house to fetch cold water to mix with it. Rithika who was playing near the hot water started screaming. Sathya rushed back and saw that her child had fallen into the vessel of hot water and suffered scalding injuries all over her body.”

With the help of neighbours, Sathya took the child to Sathyamangalam Government Hospital. From there, the child was referred to Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital. The girl died on Tuesday. Puliyampatti police registered a case and are investigating.

