Tiruppur farmers allege medical waste dumped in Noyyal

New problems have cropped up now. Some individuals are dumping medical waste regularly in Noyyal river in Tiruppur.

Published: 25th May 2023 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2023 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A section of farmers in Tiruppur allege that medical waste is being dumped in Noyyal river and called upon the district administration to take steps against the perpetrators.

Speaking to TNIE, Noyyal River Farmers Welfare Association Coordinator KS Thirunana Sambandam said, "Earlier, Noyyal river was polluted by effluent discharge from dyeing units. But after the installation of Common Effluent Treatment plants (CEFT), the effluent flow stopped.

New problems have cropped up now. Some individuals are dumping medical waste regularly in Noyyal river in Tiruppur. We have identified locations - Samalapuram (Tiruppur), Somanur (Tiruppur) and many small spots in isolated locations where waste including expired medicines, syringes and injection vials are dumped. Coconut trees are severely affected by the polluted water. Some farmers found syringes near Andipalayam pond and Mangalam pond. Water from streams flowing from the river turned dark and green."

Speaking to TNIE, Mangalam Farmers Welfare Association - President Ponnusamy said, "Some private hospitals divide the medical waste into small parcels and send staff to dispose them. Since they cannot be dumped into farmlands, they throw them into the river."

An official from Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (Tiruppur Division), "We will identify the spots of the alleged dumping of medical waste and collect water samples, After getting the results, we will take a decision."

