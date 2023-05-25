Toddler dies after rain- soaked wall of house collapses in Krishnagiri

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A 3-year-old boy died when a wall of his mud house, which had weakened due to rains, collapsed on him on Tuesday evening. Several parts of the district, including Uthangarai, Krishnagiri, Thalli, Hosur, have been receiving rain in the last few days.

According to police, S Rakshith, was playing at the entrance of his tiled roof, mud house at Busavandoddi near Thalli on Tuesday evening. Around 5. 30 pm, a part of the wall near the entrance collapsed and fell on the boy. He was taken to a private hospital in Thalli and then referred to a private hospital at Hosur but was declared dead upon arrival.

Neighbours informed police on Wednesday morning.

A revenue official said the old building had become weak because of rain and collapsed. Thalli MLA T Ramachandran consoled the family. Denkanikottai tahsildar K Saravanamoorthy said, a report about the death was sent to the district administration, and the family will get compensation soon.

