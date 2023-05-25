Home States Tamil Nadu

Two die as illegal power line touches fireworks during Dharmapuri temple fest

The accident took place when a statue loaded in a truck filled with fireworks came into contact with a live wire, which triggered an explosion. 

Sample fireworks of Paramekkavu

Image used for representative purposes

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Two persons, including a 6-year-old child, died in a fireworks accident at a temple festival at Sidhalpadi near A Pallipatti on Tuesday night. Police registered a case against the festival organisers for failing to take precautions.

The accident took place when a statue loaded in a truck filled with fireworks came into contact with a live wire, which triggered an explosion. According to sources, the organisers were taking out the idol of a deity on a truck through Sidhalpadi village. When the procession reached the Mariamman temple in A Pallipatti, they drew power from a nearby house illegally to illuminate the deity.

The idol comes into contact with a live wire causing a spark. The truck which was loaded with fireworks went up in flames after a series of explosions took place. A 6-year-old child, A Akash, from Sindhalpadi who was standing close to the truck, died on the spot.

The truck driver, R Raghavendran from Sindhapadi, suffered severe burn injuries and was rushed to Harur government hospital. But he died after a short while. Police said no precautions were undertaken by the festival organizers, which led to the accident.

