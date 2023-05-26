13-year-old boy goes missing in Kovai, found in Nilgiris

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 13-year-old boy with learning difficulties, who went missing from Coimbatore city on Wednesday was traced in Nilgiris on Thursday. According to sources, the class boy was living with his mother at Ayappakkam in Chennai and had come to the city with his mother to attend a function at their relative’s house in Masakkalipalayam.

On Wednesday around 8.30 am, the boy went missing. After searching nearby, the mother lodged a complaint with Singanallur police, who initiated a search operation. Police formed six special teams to trace the boy and collected CCTV footage in the area. Police said that in one of the footage, the boy was found getting into a four-wheeler after leaving the house. “The occupants of the vehicle took him in and drove off,” police said.

At around 9 am, Singanallur police received information from Nilgiris police that the boy was found in Ooty but was not able to provide them details about the vehicle in which he reached there. Police from Coimbatore brought the boy back and handed him to his mother on Thursday afternoon.

A senior police officer said, “The boy was not able to recall how he reached Nilgiris. He was walking on the Botanical Garden road when Shabir, a taxi driver, who came across the news of the missing boy on social media, alerted Sub-inspector Vincent after he saw him near Charring Cross junction.” The officer added police are trying to trace the vehicle and people who took the boy to Nilgiris.

