4 hectares enclosure to make rescued tiger fit for the wild

CHENNAI: The first-ever tiger rewilding attempt in the state is entering its final phase. The state forest department will be building a new nature-based enclosure spread over four hectares inside the core jungle of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) to allow the 2-year-old male orphan tiger, rescued as a cub from a tea estate in Valparai, to hunt prey and get ready to mark its territory in the wild.

ATR Deputy Director K Bhargava Teja told TNIE a formal proposal to build the new enclosure was sent to the office of the principal chief conservator of forests and is under active consideration. The tiger is currently housed in 10,000 square feet enclosure in the Mandthirimattam area of the Manambolly forest range in ATR. Now weighing 140 kg, the big cat needs larger space to chase and hunt prey.

Supriya Sahu, additional chief secretary, Environment, Forests and Climate Change Department, said, “We want to give this tiger the best chance to thrive in the wild. Every rupee spent on this project so far was worth it, considering how the tiger is shaping up. The animal is in perfectly good health with proper food intake and displaying correct age-related attributes of a wild tiger like crouching, claw scratching, territory-marking etc.”

Sahu said the forest department was following the standard operating procedure prescribed by the National Tiger Conservation Authority on rewilding of orphaned tiger cubs and seeking regular inputs from scientists and biologists at the Wildlife Institute of India (WII).

NS Murali, Inspector General of Forests from the NTCA regional office in Bengaluru, visited the tiger on Wednesday and is satisfied with the way rewilding has progressed so far. “A rough sketch on the proposed new enclosure was also shared with NTCA official,” sources told TNIE. Next week, a renowned scientist from WII K Ramesh, who has overseen the successful tiger rewilding operations in Madhya Pradesh in the past, will be visiting ATR.

To the forest department’s credit, the tiger was kept away from human imprint to a large extent. Bhargava Teja said the enclosure is surrounded on three sides with green camouflage and open on the forest side so that it can interact with other wild animals. “Only 2 caretakers with camouflaged masks take care of the tiger. They ensure minimal contact even during providing the feed. All the activities of the tiger are observed and recorded from the control room by observing through motion sensor CCTV cameras.”.

Manambolly forest range officer A Manikandan, under whose strict supervision the rewilding is progressing, says all the wild instincts are intact. “The tiger is fed approximately 6-8 kg of meat with changes in timings and weekly one-day starvation. Live meat like rabbits, country chicken and wild boars are provided occasionally to help the tiger learn hunting,” Manikandan said. The ATR authorities said the tiger has completely recovered from the upper right canine dental surgery.

Timeline

Sept 28, 2021: Forest department rescues 6-8 months old tiger cub from Mudis tea estate in Valparai

Oct 8, 2021: Until this day, the cub was treated and kept at Rottikadai rescue centre before shifting to Manambolly rest house

June 5, 2022: The tiger was shifted from Manambolly rest house to 10,000 sq ft nature-based enclosure in Mandthrimattam

Sept 16, 2022: A crack and infection was noticed in the upper right canine tooth and the tiger was shifted to Manambolly trekking shed for medical assessment.

Sept 19, 2022: Dental surgery was conducted

Oct 26, 2022: The tiger was shifted back to the enclosure.

Feed: Live rabbit, live country chicken and wild boar

Proposed plan: To build 4-hectare herbivore enclosure to leave larger prey like sambar deer, spotted deer etc

Cost of new enclosure: Rs 3 crore

