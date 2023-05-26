‘Begin direct flights between Madurai, Singapore’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Singapore Home Minister K Shanmugam on Thursday requested Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to take steps for starting direct flight service between Singapore and Madurai. Shanmugam made this request when Stalin called on him in Singapore and held discussions. Stalin assured Shanmugam that he would take up this matter with the Union government after returning home. On the occasion, the chief minister also invited Shanmugam to take part in the Global Investors Meet to be held in Chennai on January 10 and 11, 2024.

An official release said that during his meeting with the Singapore minister, Stalin discussed the following topics -- methodology for assessing procurement systems initiative, expanding support for cyber security adoption in industries, service firms, and government agencies, improving cyber security framework for state agencies, and cooperation to be extended to Tamil Nadu police.

Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, Industries Secretary S Krishnan and senior officials were present. Stalin also called on Tamil professor Suba Thinnappan (88) who hails from Sivaganga district and has served at Annamalai University, Adirampattinam College and universities in Malaysia and Singapore as a linguistic professor and received around 20 awards.

He taught Tamil to former President of Singapore SR Nathan. Thinnappan recalled how he was inspired by speeches of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi and hailed the welfare schemes being implemented by the government led by Stalin.

Issues discussed

Stalin discussed with Shanmugam methodology for assessing procurement systems initiative, expanding support for cyber security adoption in industries, service firms, and government agencies, improving cyber security framework for state agencies, and cooperation to be extended to TN police.

