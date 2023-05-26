Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Begin direct flights between Madurai, Singapore’

Singapore home minister Shanmugam makes request to Stalin during meeting 

Published: 26th May 2023 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2023 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister MK Stalin calling on Singapore Home Minister K Shanmugam in Singapore on Thursday

Chief Minister MK Stalin calling on Singapore Home Minister K Shanmugam in Singapore on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Singapore Home Minister K Shanmugam on Thursday requested Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to take steps for starting direct flight service between Singapore and Madurai. Shanmugam made this request when Stalin called on him in Singapore and held discussions. Stalin assured Shanmugam that he would take up this matter with the Union government after returning home. On the occasion, the chief minister also invited Shanmugam to take part in the Global Investors Meet to be held in Chennai on January 10 and 11, 2024.

An official release said that during his meeting with the Singapore minister, Stalin discussed the following topics -- methodology for assessing procurement systems initiative, expanding support for cyber security adoption in industries, service firms, and government agencies, improving cyber security framework for state agencies, and cooperation to be extended to Tamil Nadu police.  

Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, Industries Secretary S Krishnan and senior officials were present. Stalin also called on Tamil professor Suba Thinnappan (88) who hails from Sivaganga district and has served at Annamalai University, Adirampattinam College and universities in Malaysia and Singapore as a linguistic professor and received around 20 awards.

He taught Tamil to former President of Singapore SR Nathan. Thinnappan recalled how he was inspired by speeches of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi and hailed the welfare schemes being implemented by the government led by Stalin.

Issues discussed
Stalin discussed with Shanmugam methodology for assessing procurement systems initiative, expanding support for cyber security adoption in industries, service firms, and government agencies, improving cyber security framework for state agencies, and cooperation to be extended to TN police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Singapore Home Minister K Shanmugam Chief Minister MK Stalin Singapore Madurai Global Investors Meet
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp