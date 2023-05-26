Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP has insulted President Murmu, says VCK chairperson Thirumavalavan

Published: 26th May 2023 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2023 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan on Thursday said Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman should explain why the BJP government has not invited President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate the newly-constructed Parliament building. 

“As per the Constitution, the President of India is the president of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The Union government did not invite her and it is an insult to the position. The opening ceremony is on the birth date of Veer Savarkar, who is against democracy. VCK will observe May 28 as a ‘black day’ and stage a protest,” Thirumavalavan said. The installation of ‘sengol’ (sceptre) in the Parliament is against the Constitution as it has the carving of Nandi, a religious symbol, he added. 

Stating that VCK stands for liquor prohibition in the state, Thirumavalavan said the DMK promised to take steps to implement the same. “The number of liquor shops must be reduced and psychological counselling centres must come up in rural and urban areas. We will hold a nationwide protest in June for eradicating spurious liquor,” Thirumavalavan said.

