Bus ride free for kids below 5 years, but minimum age for booking seats still three

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The transport department’s decision to retain the minimum age for reserving bus tickets as three years even though the state government recently announced free travel for children up to five years, has come as a relief for commuters travelling long distances with children.

Picture: Ashwin Prasath

“Earlier, the minimum age for both free travel and seat reservation in government buses was three years. Despite children up to five years old now being allowed to travel free of cost in eight transport undertakings, the minimum age for seat reservation remains three. This decision was taken to facilitate long-distance commuters who want to reserve seats for their children,” said a transport official.

Children aged 13 years and below are required to pay 50% of the bus fare while reserving tickets for State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) buses. In line with the transport minister’s announcement in the Assembly last year, the transport department issued verbal instructions to depot managers in September, directing them not to collect ticket fares for children under the age of five. A G.O. reflecting this directive was issued a few days ago.

Similarly, in August last year, the Indian Railways also introduced an option to book tickets for children under the age of five at full fare. In March 2016, the ticket booking rules were revised allowing passengers to book separate berths and seats for children aged between 5 and 12 upon payment of the full fare. However, it didn’t provide an option to book tickets for children aged below five.

Following requests over the years from travellers, the transport corporations and Indian Railways have tweaked their rules to allow the booking of separate seats for children under the age of five.

Shivani Shankar, a regular commuter from Mylapore said, “It is practically impossible to carry a four-year-old child on one’s lap or arms during an eight or ten-hour bus or train journey. Especially if you are travelling with luggage. I used to mention my child’s age as five instead of the actual age of three in order to secure a seat. The IRCTC and TNSTC now allowing bookings for children as young as three years is indeed a positive sign.”

