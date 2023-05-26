Dalit youth hurt in Vellore, five arrested

Rajalakshmi Sampath By

Express News Service

VELLORE: An 18-year-old college student belonging to a Dalit community was injured after two groups clashed at a song and dance event held during a temple festival in Kammawanpet village on Wednesday night. Five persons have been arrested under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and the search is on to nab two more.

According to sources, Suriya (18) of Kammasamudram village near Kaniyambadi is a student of Government Muthurangam College of Arts in Vellore and had come for the event with his friends on Wednesday. He had previous of enmity with certain people belonging to Yadav and Vanniyar communities in his village.

On Wednesday night, a group of seven persons from Kammasamudram, including Vinoth (27), Saran (18), Kabilan (18), Nandhivarman (18), Ilavarasan (27) and two others, assaulted Suriya. In retaliation, Suriya’s friends hit them back, which ended in a clash between the two groups. In the chaos, one of the persons took a beer bottle and hit Suriya on the head. Suriya sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital in Adukkamaparai

Vellore Taluk police registered a case under SC/ST Act and arrested Vinoth, Karan, Ilavarasan, Kabilan, and Nandhivarman. A hunt is on to nab two more accused, police said.

VELLORE: An 18-year-old college student belonging to a Dalit community was injured after two groups clashed at a song and dance event held during a temple festival in Kammawanpet village on Wednesday night. Five persons have been arrested under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and the search is on to nab two more. According to sources, Suriya (18) of Kammasamudram village near Kaniyambadi is a student of Government Muthurangam College of Arts in Vellore and had come for the event with his friends on Wednesday. He had previous of enmity with certain people belonging to Yadav and Vanniyar communities in his village. On Wednesday night, a group of seven persons from Kammasamudram, including Vinoth (27), Saran (18), Kabilan (18), Nandhivarman (18), Ilavarasan (27) and two others, assaulted Suriya. In retaliation, Suriya’s friends hit them back, which ended in a clash between the two groups. In the chaos, one of the persons took a beer bottle and hit Suriya on the head. Suriya sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital in Adukkamaparai googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Vellore Taluk police registered a case under SC/ST Act and arrested Vinoth, Karan, Ilavarasan, Kabilan, and Nandhivarman. A hunt is on to nab two more accused, police said.