Home States Tamil Nadu

Decommissioning led to shortage of buses, says min

On overcharging by omnibus operators, Sivasankar said stern action would be taken against the operators charging more than the ticket fare capped by the government.

Published: 26th May 2023 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2023 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Transport Minister SS Sivasankar taking a bus ride during an inspection in Nagapattinam on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM:  The decommissioning of about 1,500 buses which were over 15 years old resulted in a shortage of buses in the state, said Transport Minister SS Sivasankar on Thursday. He was talking to reporters on the sidelines of a school vehicle inspection held in Nagapattinam. 

On overcharging by omnibus operators, Sivasankar said stern action would be taken against the operators charging more than the ticket fare capped by the government. “The amount charged extra are being refunded,” he said. 

Over 100 school buses were inspected in the district on Thursday. The permit of as many as eight buses were cancelled. According to the transport department, over 12,000 school vehicles were inspected in the state. The inspection on the remaining 20,000 vehicles will be completed by the end of the month, said Sivasankar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp