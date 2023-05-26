Decommissioning led to shortage of buses, says min

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The decommissioning of about 1,500 buses which were over 15 years old resulted in a shortage of buses in the state, said Transport Minister SS Sivasankar on Thursday. He was talking to reporters on the sidelines of a school vehicle inspection held in Nagapattinam.

On overcharging by omnibus operators, Sivasankar said stern action would be taken against the operators charging more than the ticket fare capped by the government. “The amount charged extra are being refunded,” he said.

Over 100 school buses were inspected in the district on Thursday. The permit of as many as eight buses were cancelled. According to the transport department, over 12,000 school vehicles were inspected in the state. The inspection on the remaining 20,000 vehicles will be completed by the end of the month, said Sivasankar.

