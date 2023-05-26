Farmers demand desilting of channels in Kanniyakumari

M Abdul Rabi By

Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: Expressing satisfaction over the water levels in dams in Kanniyakumari, the farmers in the district stated that there is sufficient water for cultivation in the coming months. Thanks to the summer rains, the water levels in dams across the district as of Thursday are satisfactory. However, the farmers in the district have urged the authorities concerned to desilt the channels and repair sluices before releasing water for irrigation from the dams during the first week of June.



Former Kodayar irrigation system chairman A Vins Anto told TNIE that in the last two to three years, water levels in dams across the district during the peak summer days of May gave been satisfactory. Noting that the water for irrigation purposes will be released from dams during the first week of June, he stated that the channels have not been de-silted yet. Without desilting the channels properly, water would not reach the tanks, he added.



Farmers' association functionary N Rakkisamuthu from Chenbagaramanputhur said that Kannipoo paddy cultivation has begun in most areas through the direct sowing method. "But as Chenbagaramanputhur and Thovalai areas did not receive adequate rainfall like in other areas of the district, the farmers here could not opt for the direct sowing method. Though there is only a week left until water for irrigation is released from the dams, the repair works in sluices leading to the Thovalai channel have not been done. We demand the authorities concerned to carry out the repair works soon," he added.



Theroor area water distribution association member K Chidambarampillai said that around 1,000 acres in the area have begun paddy cultivation. Water in the dams and tanks in the area is enough for us to complete the cultivation, he said.



An agricultural development officer reiterated that the water in dams across the district is enough for cultivation, adding that the ensuing monsoon rains are also expected to bring adequate rainfall to the district.



Water levels in major dams as of Thursday



Dam Current level (in ft) Full capacity (in ft)

Pechiparai 39.75 48

Perunchani 41.55 77

Chittar-I 10 18

Chittar II 10.10 18

Poigai 13 42.65

Mambalathuraiyaru 2.30 54.12

