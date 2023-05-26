Forest dept installs 2.5km solar fence in Palacode elephant corridor

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Forest Department and the district administration have installed solar electric fence in a 2.5 km stretch near Echampallam in Palacode forest range. Forest officials said this is part of a pilot project aimed at checking the effectiveness of such fences in preventing human-animal conflicts.

Palacode is an important stretch in the elephant corridor. Several herds could be seen crossing the place during the migration season, could spark human-animal conflict.

Even though forest department set up additional watering holes, set up salt licks and dug up elephant proof trenches, intrusion of elephants into farmlands remained a problem this year. So, the department cam up with an initiative to prevent wildlife entry into farm lands and identified a 2.5 km stretch in Echampallam to install solar fence based on farmers’ requests.

Speaking to TNIE, R Kathir, a resident of Palacode said, The electric fence has become a necessity in parts of Palacode. The number of elephants that wander into farmlands has increased in the last few years and we are unable to have a successful harvest. The initiative to set up solar electric fence needs to be expanded. The forest department must identify key entry points where the elephants enter the farmlands and set up fences there.”

V Vishwanathan from Papparapatti said, “The hanging solar fencing in Palacode is welcome, but the area it covers is very small. Palacode forest range is vast and elephants are not the only problem. Wild boars and peafowl also account for a large amount of crop damage.”

Palacode ranger P Natraj said, “The Dharmapuri district administration sanctioned `16 lakh to build the hanging solar electric fencing. The forest department had conducted a study and identified that Echampallam was a suitable area for fencing.”

Explaining the need for fencing in Echampallam, Natraj said, “In 2022, for over six months, elephants were causing vast crop damages in the area. So this area was identified as suitable for the pilot study. This 2.5 km stretch is a pilot project to study the effectiveness of the fencing and more areas may be identified for such projects.”

Commenting on the advantages, Natraj said, “It can divert the elephant’s movement, these solar electric fences will provide a minor stun and threaten the elephants. It will cause no harm to any wildlife or humans.”

DHARMAPURI: Forest Department and the district administration have installed solar electric fence in a 2.5 km stretch near Echampallam in Palacode forest range. Forest officials said this is part of a pilot project aimed at checking the effectiveness of such fences in preventing human-animal conflicts. Palacode is an important stretch in the elephant corridor. Several herds could be seen crossing the place during the migration season, could spark human-animal conflict. Even though forest department set up additional watering holes, set up salt licks and dug up elephant proof trenches, intrusion of elephants into farmlands remained a problem this year. So, the department cam up with an initiative to prevent wildlife entry into farm lands and identified a 2.5 km stretch in Echampallam to install solar fence based on farmers’ requests. Speaking to TNIE, R Kathir, a resident of Palacode said, The electric fence has become a necessity in parts of Palacode. The number of elephants that wander into farmlands has increased in the last few years and we are unable to have a successful harvest. The initiative to set up solar electric fence needs to be expanded. The forest department must identify key entry points where the elephants enter the farmlands and set up fences there.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); V Vishwanathan from Papparapatti said, “The hanging solar fencing in Palacode is welcome, but the area it covers is very small. Palacode forest range is vast and elephants are not the only problem. Wild boars and peafowl also account for a large amount of crop damage.” Palacode ranger P Natraj said, “The Dharmapuri district administration sanctioned `16 lakh to build the hanging solar electric fencing. The forest department had conducted a study and identified that Echampallam was a suitable area for fencing.” Explaining the need for fencing in Echampallam, Natraj said, “In 2022, for over six months, elephants were causing vast crop damages in the area. So this area was identified as suitable for the pilot study. This 2.5 km stretch is a pilot project to study the effectiveness of the fencing and more areas may be identified for such projects.” Commenting on the advantages, Natraj said, “It can divert the elephant’s movement, these solar electric fences will provide a minor stun and threaten the elephants. It will cause no harm to any wildlife or humans.”