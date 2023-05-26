‘Ground water in Hosur ward 18 has chromium, not fit for use’

Sivaguru S By

Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Groundwater in Nethaji Nagar in ward 18 of Hosur has chromium content and is unfit for any use, preliminary results of test conducted by Hosur Municipal Corporation has revealed. Corporation officials said water would be supplied to the locality through tankers as a temporary measure and a pipeline would be laid at the cost of `30lakh to draw water from the Hogenakkal drinking water supply scheme.

In a report published on April 7, under the title 'Nethaji Nagar locals say groundwater polluted, blame industrial units,' TNIE highlighted that people in ward 18 reported skin allergies. Following this, HMC collected water samples from 15 places (two HMC borewells and 13 individual borewells) on April 11 and sent them to Chief Water Analyst’s Laboratory at Coimbatore for testing. HMC Commissioner D Sneha told TNIE that she was yet to receive the official water test result, but three weeks ago received a preliminary and unofficial report which that stated chromium was found in groundwater and thus it cannot be used for any purpose.

An alternative arrangement has been made for that area wherein people will get HMC water through a water tanker for a few weeks. Then a pipeline for 2, 200 metres at the cost of Rs 30 lakh will be laid. Tender for this has been floated and bids would be opened on June 9, Sneha said. Sneha further said she had sent the unofficial report to TNPCB office in Hosur. The official report also will be sent to TNPCB, based on which they will find the cause of pollution.

L Hari (65) and G Sridharan (38) residents of Nethaji Nagar said, “HMC has not communicated to the people about the test result and the arrangements made by them till Thursday afternoon.” Hari added, “Many elders and cannot go to collect water from tankers. The authorities should supply water in each house for five minutes.” HMC municipality engineer C Rajendran said, “2,200 metre pipeline will be laid for Gandhi Nagar, MM Nagar and Rajaji Nagar in ward 17, Nethaji Nagar, Annai Sathya Nagar in ward 18 and Mookandapalli in ward 19. Also, people in the surroundings of Ward 18 can contact tap inspector Sivasankar to get HMC water at 90809 78833.”

