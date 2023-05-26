Home States Tamil Nadu

IT raids at TN Minister Senthil Balaji's properties, officials' car damaged by DMK cadre

Meanwhile, tense moments prevailed at Karur when miscreants allegedly damaged a car used by Income Tax officials.

Published: 26th May 2023 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2023 10:41 AM

Ruckus broke out in Karur today. During the IT sleuths raid at TN Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji's and brother Ashok's property in Karur.(Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KARUR: The IT sleuths are conducting a raid at over 50 places belonging to Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V Senthil Balaji in Chennai, Karur and Coimbatore districts on Friday. 

The minister is facing criticism in the wake of the twin hooch tragedies and the opposition has called for his removal after the Supreme Court allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to continue proceedings against him in the alleged cash-for-job scam.

After a series of allegations the IT department officials are holding a raid at multiple properties belonging to Senthil Balaji in Chennai, Karur and Coimbatore districts on Friday.

Apart from Senthil Balaji's house & office, raids are also being held in his brother Ashok's properties in Karur.

As part of the search, the IT officials arrived at Ashok's house at Ramakrishnapuram in Karur. However, as the house was locked, the officials were waiting outside.

Meanwhile, over 200 DMK cadres including the Karur Corporation mayor Kavitha Ganesan of DMK arrived at the spot and started questioning the IT officials. They demanded the officials show their identity cards. Ruckus broke out at the spot after the officials allegedly refused to show them the cards.

During the IT sleuths raid at Ashok's property, the DMK cadres who surrounded the place broke one of the IT officials' car windshield and the rearview mirrors. Due to this, a furore broke out.

Police officials arrived at the spot and began investigating the incident. The raids are being conducted at over 50 places in Karur. This is the second IT raid at the properties of Senthil Balaji and his brother after the raid that was held on April 2, 2021.

