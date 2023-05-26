NCPCR member does a volte-face on banned test

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL/CUDDALORE: National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) member Dr RG Anand did a volte-face on Thursday and told reporters that the banned two-finger test was performed on minor girls in Chidambaram and the allegations raised by Governor RN Ravi were true.

Earlier in the day, he had tweeted expressing regret over a section of media publishing “untrue statements regarding the investigation.” Anand’s statement comes at a time when clips of his repeatedly saying that the private parts of the girls were examined but the banned two-finger test was not done have gone viral on social media.

Talking to reporters at Rasipuram on Thursday, Anand said, “On Wednesday, I conducted an inquiry into the allegation raised by the governor. After inquiring with the dikshithars, I verified police records and filed a report with the commission chairman. During the investigation, I found evidence for the test being done on the girls. Governor Ravi’s claim is true. Police records said the hymen were intact, but there have been contradictory statements in this regard. That is why I am explaining this.”

Meanwhile, G Chandrasekhar, the lawyer representing the dikshithars, told reporters in Chidambaram that a judicial inquiry has to be conducted and human and child rights violations have taken place. Chandrasekhar said he had provided all details on behalf of dikshithars and raised concern over police action violating human rights alleging child marriage, during the NCPCR inquiry. “Cuddalore district police special force coerced the girls into giving statements that the test was not conducted,” Chandrasekhar told reporters.

According to Child Marriage Act, the maximum punishment for such offenses is two years of imprisonment. “The Supreme Court has earlier said that arrests are not necessary in cases where imprisonment term is less than seven years. Therefore, the arrests made in this case are illegal. The banned tests were conducted without any court order, which is a violation of law,” Chandrasekhar said.

Though the DGP has denied that the banned test was performed on the girls, Chandrasekhar questioned its credibility. “The complaint filed by dikshitars on October 25, 2022, said the test was carried out. The NCPCR member recorded the girl’s and their parents’ statement during the inquiry,” Chandrasekhar claimed.

He expressed disappointment that no inquiry was conducted and even social activists remained silent until the governor made a statement. Chandrasekhar said details of the test should not be released or publicly discussed, and such inquiries are being carried out by police only to bring the Nataraja Temple under the state.

He urged the police to stop the probe and hand over the case to central agencies. “There is a need for a judicial inquiry into the matter and the High Court or the Supreme Court could take up the matter as suo motu,” he added.

NAMAKKAL/CUDDALORE: National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) member Dr RG Anand did a volte-face on Thursday and told reporters that the banned two-finger test was performed on minor girls in Chidambaram and the allegations raised by Governor RN Ravi were true. Earlier in the day, he had tweeted expressing regret over a section of media publishing “untrue statements regarding the investigation.” Anand’s statement comes at a time when clips of his repeatedly saying that the private parts of the girls were examined but the banned two-finger test was not done have gone viral on social media. Talking to reporters at Rasipuram on Thursday, Anand said, “On Wednesday, I conducted an inquiry into the allegation raised by the governor. After inquiring with the dikshithars, I verified police records and filed a report with the commission chairman. During the investigation, I found evidence for the test being done on the girls. Governor Ravi’s claim is true. Police records said the hymen were intact, but there have been contradictory statements in this regard. That is why I am explaining this.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, G Chandrasekhar, the lawyer representing the dikshithars, told reporters in Chidambaram that a judicial inquiry has to be conducted and human and child rights violations have taken place. Chandrasekhar said he had provided all details on behalf of dikshithars and raised concern over police action violating human rights alleging child marriage, during the NCPCR inquiry. “Cuddalore district police special force coerced the girls into giving statements that the test was not conducted,” Chandrasekhar told reporters. According to Child Marriage Act, the maximum punishment for such offenses is two years of imprisonment. “The Supreme Court has earlier said that arrests are not necessary in cases where imprisonment term is less than seven years. Therefore, the arrests made in this case are illegal. The banned tests were conducted without any court order, which is a violation of law,” Chandrasekhar said. Though the DGP has denied that the banned test was performed on the girls, Chandrasekhar questioned its credibility. “The complaint filed by dikshitars on October 25, 2022, said the test was carried out. The NCPCR member recorded the girl’s and their parents’ statement during the inquiry,” Chandrasekhar claimed. He expressed disappointment that no inquiry was conducted and even social activists remained silent until the governor made a statement. Chandrasekhar said details of the test should not be released or publicly discussed, and such inquiries are being carried out by police only to bring the Nataraja Temple under the state. He urged the police to stop the probe and hand over the case to central agencies. “There is a need for a judicial inquiry into the matter and the High Court or the Supreme Court could take up the matter as suo motu,” he added.