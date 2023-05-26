Home States Tamil Nadu

New Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court takes charge

His paternal grandfather, LS Vaidyanathan, had served as a superintendent and copyist in the High Court till 1952.

Published: 26th May 2023 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2023 05:57 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Justice S Vaidyanathan, the senior-most judge of the Madras High Court, assumed office as the Acting Chief Justice of the court on Thursday following the retirement of Justice T Raja. He was appointed to the post on Wednesday by the President.

After taking charge, the ACJ sat in two division benches to pronounce orders on cases already heard.
Justice Vaidyanathan was appointed as an additional judge of the High Court in 2013 and was made permanent in 2015. He had also served as editor of Labour Law Books published by the Madras Book Agency.

After completing law degree and post-graduate diploma in personal management, labour law and industrial relations, he enrolled as a lawyer in 1986 and practised in various areas of the legal profession.
His paternal grandfather, LS Vaidyanathan, had served as a superintendent and copyist in the High Court till 1952.

TAGS
Justice S Vaidyanathan Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice
