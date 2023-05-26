Not wise to cut grown trees for constructing a building: Madurai Bench of Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Observing that it is not wise to cut down several grown trees for the sake of constructing a building, a vacation bench of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the Kanniyakumari collector to take a call on a plea against the felling of 28 trees for establishing a new panchayat building in Thovalai panchayat union in the district.



The litigant E Anna Yesudhas, a resident of Bhoothapandy, stated that the authorities were planning to cut down 28 grown trees, which were serving as a green cover and preventing soil erosion in the banks of Palayaru river, to build the panchayat union office. But Justice GR Swaminathan, who heard the plea, noted that based on Yesudhas' representation, the authorities--revenue divisional officer and district environmental engineer--have called for a report from the officials concerned. Since the authorities have been seized of the matter, the court should not interfere at this stage, the judge noted.



"The authorities will consider cutting the trees only as a last resort. The respondents (authorities) are obviously aware of the importance of green cover. In this age of climate change, the accent has to be on growing green cover trees. When there are several grown trees, it would not be a wise thing to cut them down for the sake of constructing a building," the judge opined, adding that the collector, after considering all relevant factors, would take a call on the matter and communicate his decision to the petitioner, before proceeding with the construction.

