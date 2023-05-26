Puducherry govt grants pension of Rs 3.3 crore to 1k fishermen

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry government on Thursday granted Rs 3.3 crore to the Department of Fisheries and Fisherman Welfare for pension to 1,086 new fishermen beneficiaries for 12 months from March 2023 to February 2024.



The pension amount for the months of March and April will be sent to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries soon after the event, said a release from the Chief Minister’s office. This is the first time that the Puducherry government has given a 'block sanction' for a sum of Rs 30.95 crore so as to ensure an uninterrupted monthly pension to a total of 9,202 (including 1,086 new beneficiaries) fishermen in Puducherry. The pension amount will be credited to their banks in the first week of the month itself.



CM N Rangasamy commenced the distribution for the new beneficiaries in the presence of Speaker R Selvam, PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan, who also holds the fisheries portfolio and MLAs of coastal constituencies.

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry government on Thursday granted Rs 3.3 crore to the Department of Fisheries and Fisherman Welfare for pension to 1,086 new fishermen beneficiaries for 12 months from March 2023 to February 2024. The pension amount for the months of March and April will be sent to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries soon after the event, said a release from the Chief Minister’s office. This is the first time that the Puducherry government has given a 'block sanction' for a sum of Rs 30.95 crore so as to ensure an uninterrupted monthly pension to a total of 9,202 (including 1,086 new beneficiaries) fishermen in Puducherry. The pension amount will be credited to their banks in the first week of the month itself. CM N Rangasamy commenced the distribution for the new beneficiaries in the presence of Speaker R Selvam, PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan, who also holds the fisheries portfolio and MLAs of coastal constituencies.