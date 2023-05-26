Reconsider boycott, FM Nirmala Sitharaman appeals to Opposition

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Justifying the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday appealed to opposition parties to reconsider the decision to boycott the May 28 event.

Sitharaman was addressing a press conference at the Raj Bhavan on the ceremony during which the Sengol (sceptre) will be placed in the Lok Sabha near the Speaker’s podium. Asked about opposition parties’ boycott, she said, “The new Parliament House where representatives of the people will be debating issues is going to be there for another 100 to 200 years.

Are we going to boycott this House? It is a temple of democracy. I humbly request the opposition parties to reconsider their stand to boycott.” Asked about the opposition’s charge that the ruling BJP is disrespecting the president’s office by not inviting her to inaugurate the building, she said, “I am surprised by this allegation. The same leaders of the opposition parties abused her when she contested for presidentship and are now suddenly motivated to charge she is being disrespected,” she said.

Sengol signifies a righteous ruler, says Sitharaman

“The PM gives her due respect and all of us are extremely proud of our president,” she added. The governors of Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Nagaland -- RN Ravi, Tamilisai Soundararajan and L Ganesan respectively -- as well as union minister L Murugan and Tamil Nadu HR & CE minister PK Sekarbabu were also present during the press conference.

On the criticism that there is little historical evidence to establish that this presentation of the Sengol symbolised the transfer of power from the British and reports that the Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam had merely gifted the Sengol to Jawaharlal Nehru, Sithraman said, “There is as much documentary proof to establish that the presentation of Sengol actually symbolised the transfer of power.

All these are derived from research sources and extensive research was already done on this. Besides, across the globe, power is not transferred just by a handshake.” Questioned as to why the PM is inaugurating the new parliament building instead of the president, an apolitical leader, Sitharaman responded that Sonia Gandhi had inaugurated the new Assembly building in Chhattisgarh. “But by your reasoning, the governor should have inaugurated that,” she retorted.

At this juncture, Tamilisai Soundararajan said that recently, in Telangana, the chief minister inaugurated the new Assembly building and she had not even been invited to the ceremony. Asked whether or not the presence of the images of only Hindu deities — Ganesh and Lakshmi — on the Sengol would hurt the sentiments of Indians of other faiths, the union minister said when the British left India there were Christians and Muslims.

None had objected to the images when the sceptre was given to Lord Mountbatten and later handed over to the first PM Nehru. “Indonesia, a country where Muslims live in majority, has Ganesh and Lakshmi on their currency notes. They don’t have any issue while displaying the images of Hindu gods since they deem them as their civilisational symbols,” she said.

Questioned on the necessity of reenacting the Sengol presentation now, 75 years after independence, the union finance minister said, “The Sengol was given to Nehru as a representative of the people and that should have been kept it in Parliament from that time but that did not take place.

That is what the PM will be doing now.” Asked if the image of the Nandhi on the Sengol is seen as a religious symbol, the union minister said, “The Sengol signifies that the ruler should be righteous. That is the idea behind the Sengol.” She referred to Thirukkural couplets from the chapter sengonmai (the right sceptre) to support her assertion. “It is not Thevaram hymns alone that speak about the Sengol,” she added.

