Startup developing gas-turbine powered electric engines for CVs

Vaitheeswaran B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai-based startup Aerostrovilos Energy is working to run heavy commercial vehicles (CVs) with gas turbine generators, powering electric motors using combustion fuels instead of batteries. Gas turbines are typically used in aerospace engines and the startup has miniaturised those and developed a patented combustion technology.

The engine can run on various fuels, including diesel and hydrogen, according to the team at National Centre for Combustion Research and Development (NCCRD) on the IIT-Madras campus. This will make it a financially viable choice for truck manufacturers to move away from fossil fuels, Rohit Grover, Co-Founder and Chief Executive of the company, told TNIE.

“At present, there is uncertainty on which will emerge as dominant fuel in the mid and long-term for CVs and this will help original equipment manufacturers adapt. Unlike the current duopoly of petrol and diesel, multiple fuels could be used in the future,” said Grover. Aerostrovilos team claims gas turbine-powered vehicles can increase payload capacity by 15%. Heavier batteries reducing payload and availability of charging infrastructure are challenges to the electrification of medium and heavy commercial vehicles.

“Aerostrovilos uses non-proprietary superalloys used in the automotive industry. Materials used in aero-grade engines are 50 times costlier and used to withstand higher temperatures. We are democratising it using more commonplace materials,” said Pradeep Thangappan, co-founder of Aerostrovilos.

The IIT-M incubated a startup with Ashok Leyland for developing a series of hybrid electrical vehicles (HEVs) using this turbine technology and is also in talks with global truck manufacturers. It plans to raise $30 million more to set up a manufacturing facility.

