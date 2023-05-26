Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu govt land: Mismatch between market value, rent deal

A high value property in the heart of Madurai city cannot be assigned in favour of the hotelier by compromising the public interest and causing financial loss.

Published: 26th May 2023 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2023 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Property registrations for June 2021 were 39 per cent higher than June 2019.

For representational purposes only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Flagging the huge loss incurred to the exchequer by way of fixing rent without accounting for the market value, the Madras High Court has directed the state government to revise all such rental agreements and leases made on government properties.

Rejecting a plea of Pandyan Hotel in Madurai for revising the lease rent for government land, Justice SM Subramaniam said the proposal of the petitioner to accept the guideline value of Rs 51.67 crore is not acceptable when the market value of the land leased is above Rs 300 crore.

A high-value property in the heart of Madurai city cannot be assigned in favour of the hotelier by compromising the public interest and causing financial loss. Thus, the decision of the government not to assign the land in favour of the petitioner is well founded and in consonance with the established principles of the Constitution, he said.

Referring to fixing rent without taking into account the current market value of the properties, the judge wondered whether any government official would lease out their property for a meagre rent or sell them based on guideline value which is far below the market value.

“The government of Tamil Nadu, as per its announcement, is facing financial crunch. Thus, the government is duty-bound to revisit all such agreements/leases/contracts with respect to government land, property etc across the state,” Justice Subramaniam said. The judge also directed the government to upload the details including agreements and lease of government properties, the rent amount and the defaulters list on the official website within a month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court market value rental agreements government properties
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp