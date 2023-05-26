Tamil Nadu govt land: Mismatch between market value, rent deal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Flagging the huge loss incurred to the exchequer by way of fixing rent without accounting for the market value, the Madras High Court has directed the state government to revise all such rental agreements and leases made on government properties.

Rejecting a plea of Pandyan Hotel in Madurai for revising the lease rent for government land, Justice SM Subramaniam said the proposal of the petitioner to accept the guideline value of Rs 51.67 crore is not acceptable when the market value of the land leased is above Rs 300 crore.

A high-value property in the heart of Madurai city cannot be assigned in favour of the hotelier by compromising the public interest and causing financial loss. Thus, the decision of the government not to assign the land in favour of the petitioner is well founded and in consonance with the established principles of the Constitution, he said.

Referring to fixing rent without taking into account the current market value of the properties, the judge wondered whether any government official would lease out their property for a meagre rent or sell them based on guideline value which is far below the market value.

“The government of Tamil Nadu, as per its announcement, is facing financial crunch. Thus, the government is duty-bound to revisit all such agreements/leases/contracts with respect to government land, property etc across the state,” Justice Subramaniam said. The judge also directed the government to upload the details including agreements and lease of government properties, the rent amount and the defaulters list on the official website within a month.

