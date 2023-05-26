Tamil Nadu teachers stage protest claiming irregularities in filling vacancies

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Claiming that some officials are blocking vacant posts for undergraduate teachers, members of the Tamil Nadu High and Higher Secondary School Graduate Teachers Association staged a demonstration in Elango Corporation Higher Secondary School on Thursday.



"To fill the vacancies, general counselling for teachers was conducted across the state on Thursday. Around 350 teachers attended the counselling for the 34 vacant posts in Madurai. Officials at the centre blocked four vacant posts without a proper reason," they said, adding that one seat was unblocked following a sit-in protest inside the school campus.



District president of the association V Ganesh said, "We were told that the counselling for the rest of the blocked seats will be conducted on May 29 due to some technical issue. Further, the counselling, supposed to start at 1 pm, started at 6 pm." Teachers at Sri Vasavi Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Dindigul also staged a demonstration.

MADURAI: Claiming that some officials are blocking vacant posts for undergraduate teachers, members of the Tamil Nadu High and Higher Secondary School Graduate Teachers Association staged a demonstration in Elango Corporation Higher Secondary School on Thursday. "To fill the vacancies, general counselling for teachers was conducted across the state on Thursday. Around 350 teachers attended the counselling for the 34 vacant posts in Madurai. Officials at the centre blocked four vacant posts without a proper reason," they said, adding that one seat was unblocked following a sit-in protest inside the school campus. District president of the association V Ganesh said, "We were told that the counselling for the rest of the blocked seats will be conducted on May 29 due to some technical issue. Further, the counselling, supposed to start at 1 pm, started at 6 pm." Teachers at Sri Vasavi Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Dindigul also staged a demonstration.